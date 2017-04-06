Putin Blasts Geoengineering As ‘Dumb’ And ‘Unnatural’

As the mainstream media officially admit that geoengineering experiments are being conducted in the US and UK, President Putin has a warning for the public: “These experiments represent a threat against humanity.“

Vladimir Putin has officially been “vindicated” by recent news reports that Western elites are spraying chemtrails into the atmosphere, saying “I don’t know what I have to to do to get through to these people.”

Putin was speaking at the an event for the Russian Geographical Society, an organization long supported by the Russian president. During a brief press conference Putin made reference to the blatant official cover-up of the global climate engineering assault, raising an eyebrow as he said, “Apparently they are calling them ‘aerosol cloud formations’ now”.

Putin was referring to news in Western media concerning the $20 million Harvard University project that will send aerosol injections up into the earth’s stratosphere, in the world’s first openly acknowledged chemtrails experiment on the public.

But according to Putin, Western governments have been experimenting on their people for years. Less than a month ago Putin blasted governments for lying to their people about geoengineering.

Speaking at a charity fundraiser in his home town St. Petersburg in February, Putin set himself on a collision course with Western governments, saying, “It is remarkable the American government are still refusing to acknowledge their operations. The scientific data is there for all to see. How can people demand regulations and controls on operations if the government won’t admit these operations exist? It is insulting to people’s intelligence.”

Now, in late March, with news of Harvard University’s public study, it seems Putin was right all along. They can use mainstream media to re-name them “aerosol cloud formations” if they want, but the simple fact is they are experimenting on us with chemtrails.

According to Putin these operations pose a “monumental threat” to the earth’s biota and are “not only offensive, but against nature.”

Putin, who is fundamentally opposed to climate engineering programs, is said to be “deeply concerned” about the “uneducated risks” being taken by Western corporations, and sanctioned by Western governments, all in pursuit of control of the population and profit.

Putin was asked if Western governments’ atmospheric spraying operations and weather manipulation programs represent the “greatest assault on the earth’s life and health…in human history.”

The Russian president said it does not matter if it is “the greatest threat, or the second greatest threat, or the third. What matters is that it is an assault. It is a serious assault. It is not only offensive, it is against nature.”

Flying close to the sun

The feeling in Russia is that Western governments and corporations are flying too close to the sun. But the problem is that they won’t be the only ones to get burnt – the earth as a whole will suffer the consequences of their actions.

As evidence emerges that geoengineering and climate manipulation is damaging the ozone layer, the fear is that the earth will reach a crisis point and will not be able to recover. The poisoned earth, like an incurably diseased body, will be left to die.

The alternative, according to Putin, is the same as it always has been. Simple, respectful treatment of the earth, water systems, and air.

Asked if he would advise against his citizens spending time in heavily sprayed areas of the world, Putin said he would not tell people where to enjoy their holidays. “But I do encourage people to educate themselves on this issue and make intelligent decisions.”