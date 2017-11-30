Putin Calls On Israel To End Occupation Of Arab Lands

The Russian President has reaffirmed Russia’s longstanding commitment to justice for Palestine in a letter to to his Palestinian counterpart.

Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Mahmoud Abbas on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Kremlin reported on its website on Wednesday.

In the letter, Putin wrote,

“Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, takes a principled stand in support of the realization of the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-determination. We are in favor of a comprehensive and fair settlement in the Middle East on a solid international legal basis, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. It should result in the end of the Israeli occupation of the Arab lands that began in 1967 and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem

Amid the persisting tensions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and in view of the growing terrorist threat in the region, your continued commitment to the political and diplomatic solution to the Palestinian problem and your policy aimed at overcoming the intra-Palestinian discord acquires special significance. For our part, we will continue to assist efforts to restore the Palestinian national unity”

According to TASS. the president reaffirmed willingness to develop economic ties with Palestine in the future and actively participate in resolving its pressing social issues. He highlighted the significance of the activities of the Russian-Palestinian commission on trade and economic cooperation. In conclusion, Putin wished the Palestinian leader good health and success and “peace and prosperity on their native soil” to the Palestinian people.