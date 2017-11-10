Putin: U.S. Deep State Plotting To Hack Russian Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US Deep State of plotting to interfere with Russia’s election.

Putin, who is up for election again on March 18, 2018, claims the CIA wants to influence the Russian election in revenge for his stance against the New World Order.

Express.co.uk reports: Putin also said allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia, which have led to the banning of several Russian athletes ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, seemed to be aimed at disrupting Russia’s presidential vote in March.

The Russian vote is pitched to be one of the more bizarre electoral battles in the nation’s history, with TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak set to challenge the longtime leader.

Opposition leaders said the Kremlin had convinced the 36-year-old to take part in order to make a mockery of the election and distract voters from the issues.

Vladimir Putin’s critics said she is being held up as a “laughing stock” in order to reduce the credibility of any opposition to the current president.

Ms Sobchak previously starred as host of a Russian reality TV show and was a well-known socialite nicknamed ‘the Russian Paris Hilton’.