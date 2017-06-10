Putin: European Elites Are Working To Prevent Brexit

President Vladimir Putin has sent a warning to the people of the United Kingdom, telling them that “Brexit will never happen” if left to the elites, and that the “the final battle for British sovereignty” is being fought right now.

The UK election resulted in a hung parliament and Putin explained that although Conservative PM Theresa May campaigned on a pro-Brexit platform, she relied on “fake enthusiasm” and had “more bad days than good” during the campaign.

The British people saw through her act and refused to rally behind her, according to Putin. The sad fact is that in 2017 Britain does not have leaders who are willing to stand up to the European elite and fight for the British people’s desire to reject the New World Order.

President Vladimir Putin said he fears that the United Kingdom “will never leave” the European Union because “Brexit was untenable for the powers that be.”

“The British people must fight for their rights now, right now,” Putin explained, “or else the elites will get them in a vice-like grip of which they will never be able to free themselves.”

“It is now or never for them. They rejected the globalist vision, the European superstate, in favor of their national identity, their great history, their great culture. Now they need to force their leaders to respect them. Because, mark my words, their leaders are doing everything they can to betray them.”

Putin also warned that the gains made by the Labour Party in the election represent the start of a complete overhaul of the Brexit decision. Theresa May’s Conservative Party have lost their parliamentary majority and another election in the near future is highly likely.

Another swing towards the socialist Labour Party in the future will be the final nail in the coffin of the “Brexit dream”. The European elites will have recovered from the devastating loss of the United Kingdom from their New World Order project.