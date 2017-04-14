Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled the ‘Father of all bombs’ (FOAB) – a Russian bomb four times more powerful than Trump’s ‘Mother of all bombs’ (MOAB).

The Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power (aka the ‘Father of all bombs’) is both lighter and more powerful than its American counterpart – boasting a weight of just 7,100kg and a 44-ton-yield.

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

This is four times more than the US’ model which obliterates anything in its blast zone, which is twice that of the MOAB.

It has been given the nickname the ‘mother of all bombs’, a play on MOAB which is an acronym standing for Massive Ordnance Air Burst.

Known officially as a GBU-43B, it unleashed 11 tons of explosives and vaporised everything within its 300m blast zone.

But Russia has an even more powerful weapon dubbed the father of all bombs.

Putin’s monster explosive is known officially as the Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power and is reportedly four times bigger than MOAB.

It carries 44 tons of TNT and explodes in the same way as its American counterpart, obliterating anything within the blast zone, collapsing buildings and producing huge blasts and aftershocks.

Although – like the MOAB – it is not nuclear, the aftermath of the bomb could be comparable to a nuke being deployed.

It was test-fired by the Russians in 2007 where the temperature produced by the blast was also twice as high than that in the MOAB.

Previously, the US bomb’s blast zone had been predicted as 150m, but it left a 300m crater in the in Achin district of Nangarhar province when it was dropped at 7.32pm local time Thursday on a tunnel complex, killing 36 ISIS militants.

The Russian FOAB’s blast zone has been predicted as twice that of the US bomb and even though it is smaller in size, because of the temperature it explodes at and the fact there are four times more explosives crammed inside, it is much more powerful.

Although the figures relating to the FOAB have been widely circulated by the Russians, there are no public pictures of it, which has led US defense analysts to question the claims of its power and size.

However, if true, the device would be the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the world.

It was successfully field-tested in the late evening of September 11, 2007, and the new weapon was aimed to replace several smaller types of nuclear bombs in its arsenal.