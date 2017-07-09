Russian President Vladimir Putin laid down the law at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, stressing that the future of Syria and its president lies in the hands of the Syrian people, not the U.S. military or State Department.

Responding to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s comments about the future of Syria and President Assad, Putin fired back:

“The US Secretary of State is not a citizen of Syria and has no right to talk about its future and the fate of its president. This shall only be decided by the Syrian people.”

Syria is a sovereign state, ruled by a duly elected president, who was voted in during democratic elections that were declared free and fair by the United Nations. Putin believes that warmongering Western powers have no right to decide who rules the Syrian people.

Responding to a question about Trump’s presidency versus Obama’s presidency, Putin said that the U.S. stance towards Syria has not drastically changed, although it has become more pragmatic, adding that the U.S. has also played a certain role in the recent decline of violence in the country.

He then spoke about a positive understanding on the issue of reaching a ceasefire agreement in the southwest of Syria and invited his Jordanian and Israeli partners to cooperate, pointing out that “Syrian territorial integrity” has to be preserved “at all costs.”

Speaking of his meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Putin said that real life Trump is a rather different person than the one we know from TV, as he is far more rational. Putin added that the outcome of the talks was very positive and will likely provide the ground for normalization of relations between the countries.

In regards to the issue of the alleged Russian interference in the last U.S. presidential election and cyber security in general, Putin said there is no need to suspect that Russia would ever dare to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. Putin said that the two countries are now planning to set up a new working group that would carefully monitor all sensitive issues related to cyber security.

Before finishing his speech, Putin stressed that Western mainstream media is trying to interfere in Russia ‘s internal affairs, adding that Moscow knows this, and is watching the whole thing quietly.