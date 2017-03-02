Vladimir Putin Accuses Western Governments Of ‘Geoengineering Warfare’

Vladimir Putin has set himself on a collision course with Western governments by criticising their atmospheric spraying operations. According to Putin these operations pose a “monumental threat” to the earth’s biota and are “not only offensive, but against nature.“

Putin, who is fundamentally opposed to climate engineering programs, is said to be “deeply concerned” about the “uneducated risks” being taken by Western corporations, and sanctioned by Western governments, all in pursuit of control of the population and profit.

Speaking at a charity fundraiser in his home town St. Petersburg, President Putin was asked if Western governments’ atmospheric spraying operations and weather manipulation programs represent the “greatest assault on the earth’s life and health…in human history.”

Putin said it does not matter if it is “the greatest threat, or the second greatest threat, or the third. What matters is that it is an assault. It is a serious assault.”

“It is remarkable the American government are still refusing to acknowledge their operations. The scientific data is there for all to see. How can people demand regulations and controls on operations if the government won’t admit these operations exist? It is insulting to people’s intelligence.“

“It is not only offensive, it is against nature.”

The feeling in Russia is that Western governments and corporations are flying too close to the sun. But the problem is that they won’t be the only ones to get burnt – the earth as a whole will suffer the consequences of their actions.

As evidence emerges that geoengineering and climate manipulation is damaging the ozone layer, the fear is that the earth will reach a crisis point and will not be able to recover. The poisoned earth, like an incurably diseased body, will be left to die.

The alternative, according to Putin, is the same as it always has been. Simple, respectful treatment of the earth, water systems, and air.

Asked if he would advise against his citizens spending time in heavily sprayed areas of the world, Putin said he would not tell people where to enjoy their holidays. “But I do encourage people to educate themselves on this issue and make intelligent decisions.”