Putin To Launch ‘Independent Internet’ Without ‘New World Order Censorship’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia is launching a new ‘independent Internet’ that will be free from the shackles of the New World Order.

Putin and the Security Council are developing the new Internet initially for BRICS nations, which will be totally independent of global elite corporations and governments and will continue to work in the event of global internet outages.

The new initiative was brought forward at the October meeting of the Security Council, with Putin setting a deadline of August 1, 2018.

It is believed the new independent Internet will be free from censorship, with the likes of Google and Facebook barred from monopolising key functions such as search results and social media communications.

Rt.com reports: While discussing the issue, members of the council noted that “the increased capabilities of western nations to conduct offensive operations in the informational space as well as the increased readiness to exercise these capabilities pose a serious threat to Russia’s security.”

They decided that the problem should be addressed by creating a separate backup system of Domain Name Servers (DNS), which would not be subject to control by international organizations. This system would be used by countries of the BRICS bloc – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The issue of excessive dependency on global DNS has previously been addressed by Russia. In 2014, the Russian Communications Ministry conducted a major exercise in which it simulated the “switching off” of global internet services and used a Russian backup system to successfully support web operations inside the country.

However, when reporters asked Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov if the country’s authorities had been considering disconnecting from the global internet in 2014, Peskov dismissed these allegations as false.

“Russia’s disconnection from the global internet is of course out of the question,” Peskov told the Interfax news agency. However, the official also emphasized that “recently, a fair share of unpredictability is present in the actions of our partners both in the US and the EU, and we [Russia] must be prepared for any turn of events.”

“We all know who the chief administrator of the global internet is. And due to its volatility, we have to think about how to ensure our national security,” said Peskov. It’s not about disconnecting Russia from the World Wide Web, he added, but about “protecting it from possible external influence.”