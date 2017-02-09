Putin Out To Kill Bill, Krauthammer Warns O’Reilly

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer has warned Bill O’Reilly that Russian President Vladimir Putin is out to kill him.

The Dracula monster with ice for blood, NYT’s eye broccoli Charles Krauthammer has told the host of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ to watch his back.

Bill O’Reilly had earlier called Putin a “killer” in front of his friend Donald Trump while interviewing the president on his FOX News show.

After insulting the Russian president, O’Reilly refused to apologise immediately, saying that he needed time to work on one.

Krauthamme told O’Reilly that their secret is now out and Putin won’t fall for any delaying tricks.

The man who for years has eloquently talked gobbledygook on prime time TV with a straight face, warns his friend Bill O’Reilly that “killer” Putin is now coming to kill him.

By Mark Nicholas:

O’Reilly has called Putin a killer, so of course Putin will now kill him. That’s the prediction of Charles Krauthammer who has been a columnist for The New York Times since 1776.

Krauthammer who secured immortality by selling his soul to the devil but continues to age and is showing all three hundred years under his belt on his face is not a killer himself.

He is something much more despicable.

He is a cheerleader for killers, particularly those who kill civilians, eg children. During NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia the NYT featured his call for more innocents to please be killed:

“Finally they are hitting targets–power plants, fuel depots, bridges, airports, television transmitters–that may indeed kill the enemy and civilians nearby.”

That’s a devil worshipper if there ever was one:

Of course O’Reilly wanted to “level” Yugoslavia so if he did take a sip of the proverbial polonium shake it would be no great loss for humanity. Wild Bill in 1999:

If NATO is not able to wear down this Milosevic in the next few weeks, I believe that we have to go in there and drop leaflets on Belgrade and other cities and say, “Listen, you guys have got to move because we’re now going to come in and we’re going to just level your country. The whole infrastructure is going.” Rather than put ground forces at risk where we’re going to see 5,000 Americans dead, I would rather destroy their infrastructure, totally destroy it. Any target is OK. I’d warn the people, just as we did with Japan, that it’s coming, you’ve got to get out of there, OK, but I would level that country so that there would be nothing moving–no cars, no trains, nothing.

Source: Russia Insider