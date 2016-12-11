Putin: Military On Full Alert Following Obama’s ‘Christmas Threat’

President Putin has ordered full combat alert status for the S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems across the entire Russian border in response to a “Christmas threat” issued by President Obama.

Obama issued the ominous threat against Russian military and civilian relief forces in Syria, rejecting an agreement reached by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry to end the hostilities between the two nations in Syria.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

Within 2 hours of President Obama rejecting this working agreement, this report grimly notes, American-backed Islamic terrorists in Aleppo (Syria) coordinated with their US special forces advisors a cowardly bombardment of a Russian hospital killing both doctors and patients that Minister Lavrov declared as “a planned action” with President Putin, also, angrily declaring that the Federation will not forget and will never accept the American excuses for their complicity in the killing of these innocent Russian medics.

With the Foreign Ministery stating that the killing and wounding of Russian medical personnel in this rocket attack on a Federation military field hospital in Aleppo raises again the question of who is actively lending support to the terrorists in Syria, this report says, the American-backed Islamic terrorists depicted in the Western “fake news” mainstream propaganda media as “moderates” has now become a monstrous inversion of the truth—but that President Putin has not been blinded to, and as he previously stated about these Islamic barbarians: “To forgive the terrorists is up to God, but to send them to Him is up to me.”

As President Obama’s Islamic terrorists in Aleppo are preparing to meet their “god”, though, this report grimly continues, America’s leader has just given them the most terrifying “Christmas present” ever conceived of—thousands of ground-to-air portable missiles these monsters will use to sow chaos in the skies of not only Syria and Iraq, but throughout the European Union and United States too.

With America’s “vetted, trained and armed” Islamic terrorists now rightfully fearing that the US is going to abandon them as soon as President-elect Trump takes office, this report explains, President Obama was given unprecedented war powers to protect them by the US Congress yesterday with the passage of a 3,076 pages long new law titled S. 2943 – The National Defense Authorization Act For Fiscal Year 2017 that the US House of Representatives passed by a 375-34 vote and the US Senate, likewise, passed with a vote of 92-7.

Buried deep within this new massive law, this report details, is Section 1224 that allows Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) to be given to Islamic terrorists in both Syria and Iraq and allows President Obama to waive restrictions on military aid for these modern day barbarians by deeming it “essential to the national security interests” and further allows him to bypass the provisions in the Arms Export Control Act—and with this waiver requiring a 15-day notification to the US Congress, as of tonight, Washington D.C. time, it is going to be out of session until January so that these missiles can go within hours from their storehouses in Europe were they’re readily available to the battlefields of Syria, Iraq, Europe and the United States.

This new law not only gives President Obama this extraordinary power to give these feared missiles to Islamic terrorists, this report continues, Section 1085, also, cuts President-elect Trump’s National Security Council staff to just 200 intelligence experts, as opposed to the 400 Obama and other past US presidents were allowed to have.

Conversely though, MoD experts in this report note, while this new law does hamper President Trump’s ability to form a National Security Council, it does give him extraordinary new powers to, basically, “sanction the entire world” should he wish to do so—and furthers allow him the power to deny entry to the US of anyone he so chooses, revoking any and all existing US visas, and allows him to seize any property and interests that are located in the US “or come within the possession or control of a United States person” for any reason he so chooses.

To the “farcical irony” of the majority of the Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress giving to President-elect Trump these enormous dictatorial powers after they had repeatedly warned the American people of their fears that he was going to be dictator is nothing short of astounding, this report concludes, but is countered with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill (the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church) nevertheless holding out hope that Trump is the only American politician to give Russians, and Christians, hope in successfully fighting off the Islamic State terror group—but that President Obama’s “Christmas Threat” may undo completely.