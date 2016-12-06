The defeat of Italy’s establishment Prime Minister is the latest sign that a tectonic shift is coming to the European order: toward accommodating, rather than countering, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vow to destroy the globalist New World Order.

Italians went to the polls on Sunday and voted down Prime Minister Renzi’s proposed changes that would have weakened the constitution, further eroded once proud sovereignty, and put nooses around Italian necks.

But Italy rejected its establishment government’s demands for more central control, and pushed anti-establishment party FSM to the brink of power. PM Renzi lost by a huge margin – 20 percentage points – and has been forced to resign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Russian radio, expressed support for the Italian people.

“Today will always be remembered in Italy as the day the people stood up to the globalists and said no, this is not what we want. No more.“

Putin vowed to destroy the New World Order in 2016, and it appears people all over the world have started to wake up and take notice. The President is “deeply encouraged” that his determination to destroy the invasive organisation’s plans is shared by people all over the world, and gaining momentum all the time.

Establishment politicians, exposed as puppets of the elite, have been roundly rejected by the people all year. First there was Brexit, then Iceland voted the Pirate Party into power and the Trump tidal wave subsumed all in its path.

Putin’s vow to destroy the New World Order in 2016 is being fulfilled.

As Bloomberg notes, the huge scale of the defeat and how quickly it happened cast a huge shadow on the fate of the continent headed into 2017. It is now all but certain that Italy will withdraw from the eurozone and reclaim their own currency, the lira — and following a referendum they will reclaim their sovereignty, reject globalism and will exit the European Union.

Since the end of World War II, European leaders have worked tirelessly to build an ever-growing Union in alignment with the New World Order agenda. Through decades of ups and downs in Russian-European relations, in periods of estrangement or reconciliation, the European establishment has continued driving towards the fulfillment of NWO goals.

But a growing movement within Europe is pushing a new policy. The movement includes Brexit Britain and now Italy, along with a handful of other countries battling populations demanding to leave the EU and regain sovereignty. Instead of demonizing President Vladimir V. Putin and his vow to destroy the New World Order’s destructive agenda, the people of Europe are standing with him.

With Britain out of the European Union, and Italy soon to follow, the EU will fall like dominoes. The New World Order’s flagship project, 70 years in the making, is in ruins.

Benjamin Haddad, an analyst at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, said that such developments point, in ways that might not be obvious to Americans, towards the future of European populism: partnering with Mr. Putin.

“All over Europe, Putinism has emerged as an ideological alternative to globalism, the E.U., etc.,” Mr. Haddad said, with Mr. Putin seen as “a bulwark for conservative values” — a strongman against terrorism, globalism, and the erosion of sovereignty.

The rabid anti-Russian rhetoric employed by the elites and mainstream media in 2016 is simply the dying whimpers of the New World Order, the death rattle of the defeated globalists.