Putin Orders 40 Million Citizens To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Bombardment’

Vladimir Putin has ordered every city in Russia to take part in an urgent civil defense drill starting today. 40 million people – almost a third of the country – will take part in the exercise to prepare Russian citizens from imminent nuclear bombardment.

Russian intelligence sources believe an attack is more likely than it has been for decades. Government and media have begun warning the people to prepare for nuclear Armegeddon, after the U.S. explosively announced it was “cutting ties” with Russia regarding the Syrian war.

Military and strategic experts have been warning that the Syrian conflict, far from being an isolated civil war, is actually a World War 3 powder keg waiting to combust. All of the world’s major powers are now active in Syria. With tensions at an all time high, and American rhetoric sending shivers down Russian spines, Putin is determined to protect his people at all costs.

More than 200,000 specialist rescue units as well the military and paramilitary will be involved in the groundbreaking four-day drill. Federal executive authorities, heads of regions, local governing bodies and organisations will take part, as well as paramilitary mine rescue divisions, the state small vessel inspectorate, paramedics and the fire service, reports Interfax.

“The full force of the Russian emergencies ministry will be utilised”

said Sergey Manuilov, director of the Civil Defense Department. It is being coordinated by EMERCOM – the Emergencies Ministry of Russia.

NUCLEAR BUNKERS

News of the unprecedented drill followed an announcement by Putin’s ministers that the government have built enormous nuclear bunkers capable of safely holding all of Moscow’s 12 million residents in the event of an attack on Russia’s largest city. Every single Muscovite must be protected, Putin commanded before the bunkers were built.

However fears in Russia remain at an all time high. A headline in Zvezda, a defence ministry TV channel last week read: “Psychopaths in America are sharpening nuclear weapons for Moscow.”

A war between the US and Russia could prove apocalyptic as Russia, with 8,400 warheads, has more nuclear weapons than America’s stockpile of 7,500.

Last month, Putin allegedly ordered a massive 400-square mile facility to be carved into a secluded region of the Ural mountains, from which he could direct the nuclear conflict. Russia has also developed the near invisible ‘doomsday plane‘, from which generals could command a war from the safety of the air while the ground is under attack.

VEILED THREATS

Last week, the Kremlin responded to U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby’s warning that Russian cities could suffer terrorist attacks if Vladimir Putin continued his military campaign in Syria by taking his ‘warning’ as a veiled threat.

“Extremist groups will continue to exploit the vacuums that are there in Syria to expand their operations, which could include attacks against Russian interests, perhaps even Russian cities. Russia will continue to send troops home in body bags, and will continue to lose resources, perhaps even aircraft,” Kirby told reporters Wednesday, adding that if the war in Syria continues “more Russian lives will be lost, more Russian aircraft will be shot down.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded by suggesting that Kirby’s announcement sounded, “more like a ‘get ’em’ command, rather than a diplomatic comment.”

Russian Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the statement by Kirby amounted to “the most frank confession by the U.S. side so far that the whole ‘opposition’ ostensibly fighting a ‘civil war’ in Syria is a U.S.-controlled international terrorist alliance. What makes Kirby’s statement particularly shocking is that the scale of direct U.S. influence on terrorists’ activity is global and reaches as far as Russia.”