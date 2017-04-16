Putin Deploys Army To North Korea In Readiness For World War 3

Vladimir Putin has begun the mass mobilization of military forces towards the North Korean border in anticipation for World War 3.

Newly released video footage uploaded to social media shows military vehicles moving through Vladivostok, Russia, just eight miles from North Korea.

The move comes amid escalating tension between Russia and the U.S. over the recent missile attack in Syria, with fears growing that troublesome North Korea could ignite a wider conflict involving the US, China and Russia.

Express.co.uk reports:

According to the reports, a military convoy of eight surface-to-air missiles, part of Russian Air Defence, were on the move.

The S400 anti-aircraft missiles were moved to Vladivostok, where Vladimir Putin already has a major navy base.

North Korea has warned the US not to take provocative action, after holding a military parade that showed off new intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Officials from the despotic regime have said that the country will “hit back with nuclear attacks” if necessary.

There is mounting speculation that current leader Kim Jong-un will soon order a new nuclear test.

This comes after a US aircraft carrier group continues to move towards the region.

President Donald Trump has already pledged to remove the threat from the Korean peninsula.

China has pleaded for the US and North Korean to back down from the war-footing.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that “conflict could break out at any moment”.

He said: “We call on all parties to refrain from provoking and threatening each other and not to let the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage.”

Air China, owned by the Chinese government, decided to end its service between Beijing and Pyongyang, amid fears of an escalation.