Media Blackout: Putin Liberates Syria From ISIS, As Jihadis Beg For Mercy

In 2015, while Commander-in-Chief Obama was providing support to ISIS, brave Vladimir Putin made a commitment to the world – he would destroy the Islamic State, tearing them root and branch from Syria, if it was the last thing he ever did.

Destroying ISIS, Putin said, would be his greatest legacy.

Two years later, Putin can announce to the world that he fulfilled his promise. ISIS have been pulverized in Syria, their positions decimated and their plans for future terror dashed like Obama’s plans for Hillary Clinton to continue his destructive legacy.

Raqqa, Islamic State’s de facto capital in Syria for the last years, has been completely liberated by Russian and Syrian government troops. The horror in Raqqa is over. Syrians can now go back to their homes and begin the process of resuming their lives, free from the terror of the New World Order’s proxy soldiers.

Meanwhile, in the United States and the rest of the western world, mainstream media is strangely silent. Rather than give credit to Putin’s forces, they are covering up the fall of ISIS, as though embarrassed that Obama’s proxy fighters have been so easily brushed aside.

Islamic State commanders are begging Putin for mercy, as ISIS militants are sent to Russia’s harshest prisons, and yet mainstream media in the United States, rather than inform the public about what is happening in the world, are busy trying to dumb down the public, claiming that Putin used Pokemon Go to rob Hillary Clinton of her entitled period in the White House.

The mainstream media is steadfastly refusing to give Putin credit where it’s due. As the mouthpiece of the New World Order, the mainstream media is under strict orders to paint Putin, the New World Order’s number one enemy, as a ruthless, evil tyrant.

They are strictly forbidden from reporting that he has liberated a sovereign nation from outside attack.

Raqqa has been liberated. In the southeast, the military has completely blocked the city of al-Mayadeen, which remains the largest IS-held settlement in Syria.

“The city is in full blockade at the moment. The liberation of its central districts is now close to completion,” General Rudskoy old reporters.

ISIS was planning to turn the city into its new stronghold, replacing the fallen Raqqa, deploying its remaining battle-worthy units to al-Mayadeen, he added.

But Putin is not cracking open the vodka just yet.

Russia may have broken ISIS’s back, but there remains work to be done. Obama pulled US troops out of Iraq before the clean up work was complete, leaving a vacuum that was filled by ISIS. Putin, a shrewd student of history, will not repeat the mistakes made by the former Chicago community organizer.

Putin is providing support for the newly liberated areas in Syria, delivering 74 tons of humanitarian aid to Aleppo and Damascus in recent months. Medics from the Russian Defense Ministry’s hospital in the country have treated thousands of Syrian patients, injured in battles against ISIS, during the period.

“One of the most acute problems in the areas liberated from Islamic State is the presence of a large number of explosive devices left by the militants as well as unexploded ordnance,” said Rudskoy.

Russian sappers have so far cleared 838 buildings and 87 kilometers of roads in Syria, neutralizing 24,000 mines and improvised explosive devices.

“The Russian Airspace Forces will continue the operation against IS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups until their full elimination,” he said.

Victory over ISIS is complete, but there remains work left to do before we can say Obama’s legacy has been completely erased.