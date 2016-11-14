Putin & Trump Discuss Syria And US-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump discussed developing ties between the two countries and the fight against terrorism during their first telephone conversation.



During the phone call the two leaders discussed Syria and agreed to improve and develop bilateral ties, the Kremlin said in a statement released on Monday

They agreed that they share a common view on “uniting efforts in the fight with the common enemy number one – international terrorism and extremism” and also discussed ways to settle the conflict in Syria.

They plan to maintain contact by phone and aim to meet each other in person, the statement said.

RT reports:

Putin and Trump paid special attention to the importance of establishing a stable basis for bilateral relations by developing trade and economic ties between the two countries and working toward “constructive cooperation,” the Kremlin said.

The president and the president-elect agreed to keep in contact by telephone and have discussed the idea of meeting in person.

Next year, Russia and the US will celebrate 210 years since the beginning of their diplomatic relations, which might motivate them “reversing towards pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation that would satisfy the interests of both countries, promote stability and safety around the world,” the statement also says.

Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told NTV Channel on Sunday that Putin and Trump share views on a wide range of matters which might “radically change the situation” in US-Russia relations.

“Putin and Trump have numerous common points and shared views,” Volodin said.

He noted that outgoing President Barack Obama had ignored Russia’s initiatives and deliberately “whipped up tensions, therefore contributing to the growing animosity” between the two countries, while Trump might assume a far different attitude toward Russia.

“If Trump brings his promises to life, it will radically change the situation. We have only seen Trump as a candidate but we are yet to see what [kind of] president he will be,” the Duma speaker said.