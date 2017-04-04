Putin And Trump Weigh Nuclear Revenge on ISIS Terror Attack

President Trump and President Putin have agreed to “work together” to “wipe ISIS off the map once and for all” after the American president called the Kremlin to express his deep condolences to the families of the victims killed in the St Petersburg metro terror attack on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “In a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims killed due to the barbaric act carried out in the St Petersburg metro, and asked to convey the words of support to the Russian people.”

“The presidents noted that terrorism is an evil that must be jointly fought with,” he added.

“Islamic State have been raging against the dying of the light for too long now. The presidents solemnly agreed this will be the final battle.“

The White House said Donald Trump called Putin to express his condolences for the bombing and to offer the full support of the United States in destroying ISIS and “bringing those responsible to justice.“

“Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated.”

ISIS threatened to unleash terror on Russian soil in a video published online in April last year, and Putin responded by threatening to “liquidate” the Islamic jihadis with “nuclear weapons” if they ever dared to attack his country.

Responding to the Islamic State’s threats against his country Putin said: “I hope nuclear weapons will never be needed when fighting terrorists, but if they attack our homeland they will be destroyed.”

Now, after speaking with Trump on the phone and agreeing to “go all in together“, Putin has vowed to exact revenge for the attack on the lifeblood of his city, the St Petersburg metro system that carries millions of passengers everyday.

The Russian president was in St. Petersburg at the time of the blast and visited the scene in the evening to lay flowers in a show of deep respect to the victims of the terror attack.

A single Islamic suicide bomber is believed to be behind the deadly attack in the subway, planting two bombs, one of which exploded, state media reported Monday.

Fox News report that at least 11 people were killed and 45 others were seriously wounded. Police initially believed a suicide bomber planted the device that exploded on a train, while a second person planted a separate device at a nearby station — but investigators later said it appeared to be the work of one man, the Interfax news agency reported. Crews disabled the second device before it could explode.