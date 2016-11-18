Putin Vows To Oppose Any Attempts To Break Global Strategic Balance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country will oppose any attempts to disrupt the strategic balance around the world, including those by NATO’s global anti-ballistic missile defense system.

Putin told the Russian military: “Our goal is to effectively neutralize any military threats to Russia’s security, including those of the (NATO) strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system, the prompt global strike concept and information warfare”

“We will continue to do everything needed to preserve the strategic balance of power,” he said, adding that it was the balance that had prevented a major military conflict between opposing camps during the Cold War.

RT reports:

Putin was speaking to Russian generals and defense industry captains in Sochi on Friday, concluding a series of defense-related meetings. He said Russia will continue to develop advanced military technology to protect itself.

“Leading world powers are currently using the most advanced scientific knowledge for weapons development. It includes laser technologies, hypersound technologies, and robotics. Russia is conducting such research too,” the president said.

“As we create advanced weapons systems we strictly follow the international obligations that Russia has taken upon itself. But some other nations, as we all know, cancel previous agreements. As was the case with anti-ballistic missile defense,” Putin added, referring to the withdrawal from the ABM Treaty in 2002 by the administration of then US President George W Bush.

Moscow accuses the US and its NATO partners of compromising Russian national security by developing means to counter Russia’s nuclear deterrence, expanding the alliance towards Russian borders and developing advanced conventional strike technology that may be used for a large attack.