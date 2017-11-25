Putin Vows To Launch ‘World’s First Vaccine Safety Inquiry’

President Putin has promised to conduct the world’s first vaccine safety inquiry if re-elected in 2018, claiming that “pharmaceutical companies are presiding over an epidemic of chronic disease and disability and we need to find out what is happening.“

U.S. vaccine companies are not currently required by law to test vaccines for safety, and Congress passed legislation in 1996 to prevent drug makers from being sued for vaccine-related injuries.

“Clearly, vaccines have caused severe and lifelong damage to many individuals. We need to find out why. We need to find out which are safe, and which are not safe.”

“There are no long-term – I mean months or years – safety studies on any childhood vaccine in use today.”

Public health has always been a focal point of Putin’s presidency and he is preparing a raft of new policies with the intention of leaving behind a legacy as a great health reformer.

“Vaccines are only safety tested individually, but they are administered in a variety of combinations, completely untested, and up to eight at a time. Many highly educated people believe this is reckless.”

The Russian president also hinted that he believes the unchecked growth of the vaccine industry may have played a part in increasing the rate of autism spectrum diagnosis.

“Can you look me in the eye and say there hasn’t been an explosion in the number of children with autism around the world, and that it has not coincided with the roll-out of these untested vaccines?“

It is understood President Putin personally requested the inquiry. He instinctively mistrusts the vaccine agenda and wants to investigate the state of play regarding vaccines, Big Pharma, and Western governments, in order to formulate a solid, direct response that will stand his people in good stead for the future.

There is a huge conflict of interests between the government agencies which regulate vaccines and the corporations that approve and implement the vaccines.

This inquiry, involving internationally respected scientists and leading medical professionals, won’t be a laughably corrupt affair involving a payroll of ‘scientists’ who are willing to say or do anything for a fistful of dollars.

Considering the fact that leading scientists and doctors who have dared voice concern about state-enforced vaccinations have been dying under mysterious circumstances in the US in recent years, kudos must be given to those brave enough to continue speaking out.

The Russian presidential election will be held from 18 March – 1 April 2018.