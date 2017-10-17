Putin: World’s Youngest Leader’s Win Is Huge Blow To New World Order

Russia is hoping for a “new understanding” and “restored Russian-European relations” according to Kremlin sources, with President Putin said to be “humbled” by the Austrian people voting to back themselves and reject the plan for a New World Order totalitarian world government.

Putin believes that the results of the Austrian election, in particular the victory of the youngest world leader, 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, proves the globalists’ destructive agenda is deeply unpopular with real people, and when given a chance they will instinctively reject it out of hand.

“Young people around the world are refusing to accept the noose offered to them by the New World Order. They are refusing to be enslaved,” Putin said, offering his congratulations to Kurz, the youngest world leader.

“The Austrian people stood up against the media, the banks, the establishment, everything was against them, but they said enough. They want change.”

Putin vowed to destroy the New World Order in 2016, and it appears people all over the world have started to wake up and resonate with his goal. The President is “deeply encouraged” that his determination to destroy the invasive organisation’s agenda is gaining momentum, and is shared by people everywhere.

This election result represents the biggest uprising by a European nation, against the elite who run the continent, since Brexit. The New World Order controlled puppets in Brussels are reeling. All of the elite – politicians, bankers, economists, celebrities – told the people to vote for the NWO selected establishment candidates. But the people are waking up. The people said no.

31-year-old Kurz, who has vowed to destroy the New World Order and leave the European Union, wants to slash Austria’s red tape and has repeatedly said during his campaign that the Austrian people are sick of “New World Order globalist policies by EU elites” – which he has promised to end now that he is elected.

The Rothschild NWO cabal will be pacing nervously in their mansions, wondering how to deal with this massive, unexpected blow to their globalist agenda. Their roadmap to arriving at a one world government – so close, yet so far away – has been thrown off course by this uprising of the people.

Neither side of the political establishment wanted Kurz, the world’s youngest leader, anywhere near the presidency of his country. The mainstream media were vilifying him. In short, the sock puppets of the New World Order were united against him. They have a lot to lose if somebody who isn’t playing by their rules takes control – and their nightmare has come true.

Do not be surprised if the mainstream media attempt to convince you of something deeply disturbing in the near future. Never in history has the NWO had such a firm grip on mainstream media operations.

The New World Order controlled elites in Brussels did not expect this blow and they will be a scrambling to take back control.

Triggered by a massive popular uprising, stoked by wholly rational fears, and fired up by hard facts, Austria has regained its status as a powerful, sovereign nation. The people chose to make Austria dignified again, to take control of their economy, their borders, their laws, and make themselves respected in the eyes of the world.

They have taken the bull by the horns and backed themselves as Austrians. They have voted for advance over stagnation. It is the answer for our times.