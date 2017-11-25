Qatari Leader Admits U.S., Israel And Saudi Arabia Armed ISIS

A former senior Qatari leader has confessed that the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia helped arm ISIS terrorists in Syria.

Former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani told Qatari TV that the U.S.-led “anti-terror” alliance began shipping weapons to ISIS militants from the very moment events started in 2011.

Awdnews.com reports: Al-Thani likened the covert operation to hunting for sport, and said the alliance treated President Assad and his supporters like “prey.”

Al-Thani added that Qatar was placed in charge of the execution for this proxy war by Saudi Arabia’s now-deceased King and the U.S., and that his nation has “full documents” and records proving that the Syrian war was planned to effect regime change.

As Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Thani oversaw the operations in Syria on behalf of Qatar until 2013.

A 2014 email published by WikiLeaks shows that Hillary Clinton, the U.S. Secretary of State during Al-Thani’s rule, knew Qatar was a state-sponsor of ISIS during that time period.

In June of this year, Al-Thani told PBS’ Charlie Rose that from the beginning the Syrian war was controlled from “two operation rooms” located in Jordan and Israel, and that “in Syria, everybody did mistakes, including your country.”

This is in line with information contained in a leaked top secret NSA document which shows that a 2013 terrorist attack on civilian populated areas of Damascus used advanced surface-to-surface rockets which were directly supplied and commanded by Saudi Arabia with full prior awareness of U.S. intelligence.