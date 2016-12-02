Historian: Queen Elizabeth Descended From Long Line Of Cannibals

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family are descended from a long line of cannibals.

British royals have long been famed for their love of lavish banquets and rich recipes. But a British historian has conclusively proved that Queen Elizabeth’s ancestors also had a taste for human flesh.

A new study on medicinal cannibalism has revealed that British royalty were openly dining on parts of the human body as recently as the 19th century, and there are suggestions the practice went underground after that.

The author adds that cannabalism was not a practice reserved for monarchs but was widespread among the aristocracy in Europe.

Daily Mail reports:

Even as they denounced the barbaric cannibals of the New World, they applied, drank, or wore powdered Egyptian mummy, human fat, flesh, bone, blood, brains and skin.

Moss taken from the skulls of dead soldiers was even used as a cure for nosebleeds, according to Dr Richard Sugg at Durham University.

Dr Sugg said: ‘The human body has been widely used as a therapeutic agent with the most popular treatments involving flesh, bone or blood.

‘Cannibalism was found not only in the New World, as often believed, but also in Europe.

‘One thing we are rarely taught at school yet is evidenced in literary and historic texts of the time is this: James I refused corpse medicine; Charles II made his own corpse medicine; and Charles I was made into corpse medicine.

‘Along with Charles II, eminent users or prescribers included Francis I, Elizabeth I’s surgeon John Banister, Elizabeth Grey, Countess of Kent, Robert Boyle, Thomas Willis, William III, and Queen Mary.’

The history of medicinal cannibalism, Dr Sugg argues, raised a number of important social questions.

He said: ‘Medicinal cannibalism used the formidable weight of European science, publishing, trade networks and educated theory.

‘Whilst corpse medicine has sometimes been presented as a medieval therapy, it was at its height during the social and scientific revolutions of early-modern Britain.

‘It survived well into the 18th century, and amongst the poor it lingered stubbornly on into the time of Queen Victoria.

‘Quite apart from the question of cannibalism, the sourcing of body parts now looks highly unethical to us.

‘In the heyday of medicinal cannibalism bodies or bones were routinely taken from Egyptian tombs and European graveyards. Not only that, but some way into the eighteenth century one of the biggest imports from Ireland into Britain was human skulls.

‘Whether or not all this was worse than the modern black market in human organs is difficult to say.’

The book gives numerous vivid, often disturbing examples of the practice, ranging from the execution scaffolds of Germany and Scandinavia, through the courts and laboratories of Italy, France and Britain, to the battlefields of Holland and Ireland and on to the tribal man-eating of the Americas.

A painting showing the 1649 execution of Charles I showed people mopping up the king’s blood with handkerchiefs.

Dr Sugg said: ‘This was used to treat the “king’s evil” – a complaint more usually cured by the touch of living monarchs.

‘Over in continental Europe, where the axe fell routinely on the necks of criminals, blood was the medicine of choice for many epileptics.

‘In Denmark the young Hans Christian Andersen saw parents getting their sick child to drink blood at the scaffold. So popular was this treatment that hangmen routinely had their assistants catch the blood in cups as it spurted from the necks of dying felons.

‘Occasionally a patient might shortcut this system. At one early sixteenth-century execution in Germany, ‘a vagrant grabbed the beheaded body “before it had fallen, and drank the blood from him..”.’

The last recorded instance of this practice in Germany fell in 1865.

Whilst James I had refused to take human skull, his grandson Charles II liked the idea so much that he bought the recipe. Having paid perhaps £6,000 for this, he often distilled human skull himself in his private laboratory.

Dr Sugg said: ‘Accordingly known before long as “the King’s Drops”, this fluid remedy was used against epilepsy, convulsions, diseases of the head, and often as an emergency treatment for the dying.

‘It was the very first thing which Charles reached for on February 2 1685, at the start of his last illness, and was administered not only on his deathbed, but on that of Queen Mary in 1698.’