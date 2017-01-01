Latest

Queen Elizabeth Missing, Presumed Dead

Buckingham Palace forced to issue statement saying Queen is still alive

Posted on January 1, 2017 by Carol Adl in Weird // 2 Comments

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth has been missing from the public eye for twelve days, with many believing that she may have died.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Royal Family had canceled the Queens New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham due to a ‘lingering’ heavy cold.

The Queen has now been missing from the public eye for 12 days.

A BBC insider had previously claimed that the 90 year old British monarch had been placed under “house arrest” by the Royal Family following her deviation from the script for her annual Christmas Message Speech in which she attempted to warn the public about the “dark forces” that control the world and her family.

But rumors have also started circulating that she may have actually died, and her illness just a cover-up to delay announcing the news until after the holiday season.

A tweet from a fake BBC News account earlier this week claimed that the Queen had died…it followed soon after it was announced that she was unable to attend the Christmas church service due to a cold.

Amid mounting speculation, the palace have now been forced to issue a statement saying that she is still alive.

According to media reports, Prince Philip, who was also unwell over Christmas, was able to join other members of the royal family at the church near the Queen’s Norfolk estate, but his wife decided to stay at home as she was still recuperating from a heavy cold.

According to the Mirror:

Buckingham Palace said the Queen was still suffering the effects of the cold and had decided not to attend the service with other members of the royal family.

A Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today.

“The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

But Prince Philip, recovered from his own cold, was well enough to attend the ceremony, led by the Bishop of Norwich, with other members of the royal family.

