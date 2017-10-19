Rand Paul: John McCain Is A Secret Democrat

Senator Rand Paul has slammed Senator John McCain and Lindsey Graham for pretending to be Conservatives, whilst secretly working for the Democrats.

“People like McCain and Graham, who parade as conservatives but are not really conservative, they need to be called out because they are bankrupting our country,” Paul said on Tuesday.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Paul added that Graham was part of the “problem” in Washington, D.C., and has contributed to the national debt because of his willingness to increase military spending.

“Lindsey Graham wouldn’t know a conservative if he met one,” Paul, who is libertarian, said before wading into the debate on the rising national debt. “He’s never been a conservative. He’s probably a big part of why we have such a massive debt in this country.”

“Why is the deficit bigger all the time, under Republicans or Democrats?” Paul said. “Because neither one of them are conservative. And I frankly am infuriated by the idea that these people will continue to throw wool over the eyes of the American voter and simply say ‘Oh we’re conservative’ and yet they pass stuff that is just frankly, not conservative.”

Paul said he would back a large tax cut, but he would not do so if that meant budget caps were not in place.

Although Paul previously was planning on opposing it, he said Trump convinced him to change his mind and he voted to start debate on the fiscal 2018 budget resolution Tuesday. Paul played golf with the president over the weekend.

“The motion to proceed was not as big a deal, but I think you can say the president was influential in getting me to vote for the motion to proceed,” Paul said.