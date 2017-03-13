Rand Paul Introduces ‘Stop Arming Terrorists Act’ In Senate

Senator Rand Paul has introduced the Stop Arming Terrorists Act (S. 532) following Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that the Obama administration funded ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Dr. Paul has vowed to stop the U.S. from directly or indirectly supporting terrorist groups in the Middle East, in a companion bill to H.R. 608, which was reintroduced by Gabbard in January.

“One of the unintended consequences of nation-building and open-ended intervention is American funds and weapons benefiting those who hate us,” said Dr. Paul. “This legislation will strengthen our foreign policy, enhance our national security, and safeguard our resources.”

“For years, the U.S. government has been supporting armed militant groups working directly with and often under the command of terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda in their fight to overthrow the Syrian government.

Rather than spending trillions of dollars on regime change wars in the Middle East, we should be focused on defeating terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda, and using our resources to invest in rebuilding our communities here at home,” said Rep. Gabbard.

“The fact that American taxpayer dollars are being used to strengthen the very terrorist groups we should be focused on defeating should alarm every Member of Congress and every American.”

“We call on our colleagues and the Administration to join us in passing this legislation.”

You can read S. 532, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, HERE, and you can find more information below:

S. 532, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act:

Makes it illegal for any U.S. federal government funds to be used to provide assistance covered in the bill, including weapons, munitions, weapons platforms, intelligence, logistics, training, and cash, to terrorists.

Prohibits the U.S. government from providing such assistance covered in the bill to any nation that has given or continues to give such support to terrorists.

Instructs the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to determine the individuals and groups that should be considered terrorists, for the purposes of this bill, by determining: (a) the individuals and groups that are associated with, affiliated with, adherents to, or cooperating with al-Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, or ISIS; (b) the countries that are providing assistance covered in this bill to those individuals or groups.

Anticipates changing conditions by requiring the DNI to work with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armed Services Committee, and Select Committee on Intelligence to review and update the list of prohibited countries and groups every six months.

Provides for accountability and transparency by requiring the DNI to brief Congress on its determinations.

Source: Rand Paul press release