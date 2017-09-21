The rapper who released a video featuring the lynching of a white toddler wasn’t able to do much when confronted by an angry vigilante live on stage.

A video, which has gone viral, shows the rapper, Xxxtentacion, performing a concert in North Park Observatory in San Diego, California when a concertgoer rushed the stage and punched him square in his face, knocking him out cold.

Xxxtentacion, who was tough enough to hang a toddler, wasn’t so tough that night as his security team were forced to step in and save him, TMZ reported.

The rapper was rushed off the stage and came back later, explaining to his fans that due to his “pounding headache” and “security concerns” he had to cancel the remainder of the show.

The crowd, chanting “F*** Rob Stone,” in reference to a fellow rapper that Xxxtentacion has been feuding with, were left nonplussed, an accused white people of taking the video, in which a white toddler is strung up and lynched, “a bit too seriously.“

After concertgoers were forced to leave the venue, bottles were thrown outside and more fights broke out, with the violence only subsiding after police were called to cool off proceedings.

Another man was stabbed in the dressing room of the venue.

Xxxtentacion is using social media to blame the concert promoters, building and security and threatened to sue. He hasn’t responded to questions regarding the purpose of the video of the white child being lynched, or whether he thinks the violent reprisals at his concert were related to public outrage over the attention seeking stunt.