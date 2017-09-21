Rapper Who Lynched White Child In Video Gets Knocked Out Live On Stage

September 21, 2017 Baxter Dmitry Entertainment 4

The rapper who released a video featuring the lynching of a white toddler wasn't able to do much when confronted by an angry vigilante live on stage.

The rapper who released a video featuring the lynching of a white toddler wasn’t able to do much when confronted by an angry vigilante live on stage.

A video, which has gone viral, shows the rapper, Xxxtentacion,  performing a concert in North Park Observatory in San Diego, California when a concertgoer rushed the stage and punched him square in his face, knocking him out cold.

Xxxtentacion, who was tough enough to hang a toddler, wasn’t so tough that night as his security team were forced to step in and save him, TMZ reported.

The rapper was rushed off the stage and came back later, explaining to his fans that due to his “pounding headache” and “security concerns” he had to cancel the remainder of the show.

The crowd, chanting “F*** Rob Stone,” in reference to a fellow rapper that Xxxtentacion has been feuding with, were left nonplussed, an accused white people of taking the video, in which a white toddler is strung up and lynched, “a bit too seriously.

After concertgoers were forced to leave the venue, bottles were thrown outside and more fights broke out, with the violence only subsiding after police were called to cool off proceedings.

Another man was stabbed in the dressing room of the venue.

Xxxtentacion is using social media to blame the concert promoters, building and security and threatened to sue. He hasn’t responded to questions regarding the purpose of the video of the white child being lynched, or whether he thinks the violent reprisals at his concert were related to public outrage over the attention seeking stunt.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • kenneth keen

    This probably happened in America….not the type of place you would want to live in.

  • sandy daniels

    I’m glad someone knocked his filthy axx out. He needed to be bitch slapped

  • Adam Lowe

    No one noticed his “singing” still continued when he was knocked out? Twat miming to tape.

  • Krisy

    There’s not something wrong with the rapper but something wrong with the ppl . Not only did he make a profound statement but he brought out the true racism of the ppl watching