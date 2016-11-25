Reddit Bans #Pizzagate As Washington Pedophile Ring Uncovered

Reddit has banned all discussion surrounding a huge Washington pedophile ring that implicates the Clinton’s and other prominent political figures.

The discussion, dubbed “#Pizzagate,” relates to a series of Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks in which top government officials have been caught using a secret code of words relating to foods, such as “pizza” and “hot dogs”, which internet sleuths have linked to a huge political pedophile ring.

Thedailysheeple.com reports:

This follows on the heels a DMCA takedown notice sent to TheDailySheeple.com, leading to the entire website being taken down for multiple hours on Monday, November 21 pertaining to an article detailing the #Pizzagate emails.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, Reddit took down the subreddit discussion of #Pizzagate. Reddit explained the action, saying:

This community has been banned

This subreddit was banned due to a violation of our content policy. Specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information. We don’t want witchhunts on our site.

The forum discussion has since been moved to Voat.

One particularly interesting post on Voat shows that a man suspected in the abduction of Madeleine McCann happened to own a “pizza” kiosk”:

A witness statement filed with the Leicestershire Constabulary states that a Portuguese man named George from Liverpool, who allegedly owned a pizza restaurant at the resort said that on Friday, May 4th , 2007 at 5:55 a.m., he saw a couple acting suspiciously while carrying a child near the marina. He became a suspect in the abduction of Madeleine McCann once investigators were unable to reach him at the business location. When the inspector arrive, the pizza place had closed.

In the external inquiry report filed by Inspector Joao Carlos, he explains:

On this date I went to the abovementioned place with the purpose of gathering elements related to the previously mentioned information about a supposed sighting of Madeleine McCann, by a British individual named George Brooks in the early morning of 4th May 2007.

Once I arrived at the scene, I checked that there was effectively a restaurant establishment on the first floor of the complex, called Pizza Hut. This establishment was closed, because of the opening hours. However, in order to collect information, I went to another establishment called â€œLite Bitesâ€ which is next door and where there was an employee, who identified herself as GS, of British nationality.

During our conversation, she said that she has worked there since May of this year, the owner of the space being George Brooks, identified by the enclosed photocopy of his passport, which she provided.

She said that the whereabouts of the owner were unknown since the 21st September 2007. On this date he collected….

he police eventually contacted George, who explained that he had spoken with police at about 6:00 AM on the same day as the witness statement, and they did not pursue any further investigation into George’s possible involvement.

Well, this could just be the case of a business owner reporting a suspicious activity, but it is certainly questionable why reddit needed to take down these pages. Maybe there are some secrets that are just too important for the power structure to let out.

This is only the beginning.