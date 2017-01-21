Rep. John Lewis Faces Jail Time

Trump-hating Democrat John Lewis may face jail time after it emerged that he failed to pay nearly $1 million in taxes on a D.C. townhouse he owns.

The Hillary Clinton aide avoided paying taxes on his DC townhouse at 219 3rd Street SE on Capitol Hill, according to public records available online.

Got News reports:

That house at 219 3rd Street SE was worth more than $810,000 in 2012 according to Nexis assessment records. It’s a nice fancy townhouse right next to Congress:

In 2010, legal action was threatened against Rep. John Lewis for his failure to pay property taxes, as documents exclusively obtained by GotNews show:

It’s unclear if Lewis still owns the house and is paying taxes for it.

As a long-time congressman, Lewis’ salary is at least $174,000 a year, which makes him richer than 92% of Americans.