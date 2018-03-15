Republicans Have Proof PA Voting Machines Flipped Votes To Democrats

Voting machines in Pennsylvania’s 18th district “miscalibrated” and flipped votes from Republican Rick Saconne in favor of Democrat Conor Lamb on Tuesday, according to local Republicans who say they have proof of voter fraud in action.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez has already claimed victory for Conor Lamb in the special election, despite the extremely narrow margin, outstanding absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, and the evidence of voting machines flipping ballots in favor of the Democrat candidate.

Washington Free Beacon reports:

Lamb currently leads Republican Rick Saccone by just 627 votes and there are still absentee and provisional ballots that have not been tabulated, but Republicans are already preparing for the likely recount and even a possible lawsuit regarding issues at polling sites, according to a Republican source familiar with the deliberations.

“We’re actively investigating three instances and likely to file court action on them,” the source said.

Among the listed concerns are “miscalibrated” voting machines in Allegheny County, the only county of four in the district that went for Lamb, according to the source, who said there have been many reports of voters who intended to vote for Saccone ending up casting a ballot for Lamb.

Furthermore, Republicans say their attorneys were ejected from polling sites as the absentee ballots were still being counted and that due to confusion caused by the Pennsylvania secretary of state website people were directed to the wrong polling locations.

The NRCC has released a statement on the race: “This race is too close to call and we’re ready to ensure that every legal vote is counted. Once they are, we’re confident Rick Saccone will be the newest Republican member of Congress.”

Nonetheless, DNC chairman Tom Perez has already claimed victory, despite the strong evidence of voter fraud and a substantial number of outstanding absentee ballots that could swing the race: “… even after they poured more than $10M into longstanding stronghold, Trump and GOP still couldn’t put anti-worker candidate Rick Saccone in office.”