Rhode Island Introduces Geoengineering Act To Ban Chemtrails

A new geoengineering bill has been introduced by a Rhode Island state legislator, designed to ban the practise of spraying poisonous chemtrails into the atmosphere.

Rep. Justin Price introduced “The Geoengineering Act of 2017” [H6011] in an attempt to regulate the intentional manipulation of the weather and environment.

Activistpost.com reports: The legislative intent of the bill is,

(a) “Geoengineering” is defined herein as the intentional manipulation of the environment, involving nuclear, biological, chemical, electromagnetic and/or other physical-agent activities that effect changes to earth’s atmosphere and/or surface.

(b) The Rhode Island general assembly finds that geoengineering encompasses many technologies and methods involving hazardous activities that can harm human health and safety, the environment, and the economy of the state of Rhode Island,

(c) It is therefore the intention of the Rhode Island general assembly to regulate all geoengineering activities as further set forth by the terms and provisions of this chapter.

Proposed Section 23-23.8-3. of the Geoengineering Act of 2017 defines the scope of geoengineering to include a ‘laundry list’ of technologies, which may not be familiar to the public; or that those “technological advances” are considered as “intentional manipulation of the environment”! OMG, is that a wakeup call for everyone?

Those technologies considered as intentional manipulation of the environment include:

Solar Radiation Management (SRM) or what some call “chemtrails”

Geoengineering ground-based and/or atmosphere-based deployments, including ‘tools’ and vehicles to deploy them, including drones

Cloud cover protection and cloud whitening

Space sunshades or sunshields

Solar shields or atmospheric sunscreens, e.g., reflective particulates like sulfur dioxide and aluminum oxide

Artificial ionosphere, e.g., high-density plasma cloud

Ocean fertilization using iron or lime

Re-icing or cooling the Arctic by artificial means

Genetically-modified, CO-2-eating, plastic trees

Carbon black or black carbon releases

Atmospheric deployment of radiofrequency/microwave radiation

Aircraft geoengineering activities

Just to mention a few conditions from what’s listed in the bill.

Whoever researched and drafted/wrote bill H6011 really did his/her homework (applause, applause, applause) because the Consequences listed on pages 3 and 4 are something every living being on Planet Earth must know before it’s too late to save the Planet and, specifically, the Planet’s prodigious life forms:

Global dimming reducing vitamin D absorption for humans and animals

Reduced photosynthesis

Local rainfall patterns distribution changes

Chemical contents of local rainfall

Contamination of air, water and soil as particulates fall to earth

Degradation of human, animal and plant health and other living organisms

Acceleration of biodiversity and species losses

Less direct sunlight reaching earth [current estimates are 25 to 30% less sunlight reaches earth due to “chemtrail” spraying]

Increases in acid rain, sulfur and aluminum oxide

Droughts and flooding

Increases in ultraviolet radiation (UVA, UVB and/or UVC) reaching earth

Visibility impairment

Economic losses too numerous to cite here; read the bill

Numerous other parameters are listed, but one thing mentioned is “chaff” defined as aluminum-coated fiberglass particulates, which all life forms breathe in! Alzheimer’s everyone?

Geoengineering means the “intentional manipulation of the environment.”

Because of the harm from geoengineering activities, special licensure must be obtained from the State of Rhode Island to engage in those activities.

Public comments must be part of the process of “licensing.”

An environment impact review must be rendered.

Penalties for violation are nothing to sneeze at: a fine of not less than $500,000 or imprisonment of not less than 190 days and/or both!

There’s more in the bill than I’ve listed here, so I recommend reading it. However, the last page of the bill emphatically states:

This act would establish a system to regulate the intentional manipulation of the global environment, through various means, that are known as “geoengineering”. This act would also provide that a person seeking to engage in geoengineering activities would require a license from the director of the department of environmental management.

This act would take effect upon passage.

Thank you, Representative Justin Price and the great State of Rhode Island legislature for being the way-shower, especially in the Planet’s time of extreme ecological devastation and great need.

The above bill was introduced somewhat recently, March 24, 2017. It’s rather a “new” and a “local concept” for dealing with what’s going on above our heads.

Let’s get it going and working through the legislative process in every legislature of all 50 great states of the United States of America.