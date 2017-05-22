Rhode Island Introduces Geoengineering Act To Ban Chemtrails

A new geoengineering bill has been introduced by a Rhode Island state legislator, designed to ban the practise of spraying poisonous chemtrails into the atmosphere.
Rep. Justin Price introduced “The Geoengineering Act of 2017” [H6011] in an attempt to regulate the intentional manipulation of the weather and environment.
Activistpost.com reports: The legislative intent of the bill is,
(a) “Geoengineering” is defined herein as the intentional manipulation of the environment, involving nuclear, biological, chemical, electromagnetic and/or other physical-agent activities that effect changes to earth’s atmosphere and/or surface.
(b) The Rhode Island general assembly finds that geoengineering encompasses many technologies and methods involving hazardous activities that can harm human health and safety, the environment, and the economy of the state of Rhode Island,
(c) It is therefore the intention of the Rhode Island general assembly to regulate all geoengineering activities as further set forth by the terms and provisions of this chapter.
[CJF emphasis]
Proposed Section 23-23.8-3. of the Geoengineering Act of 2017 defines the scope of geoengineering to include a ‘laundry list’ of technologies, which may not be familiar to the public; or that those “technological advances” are considered as “intentional manipulation of the environment”! OMG, is that a wakeup call for everyone?
Those technologies considered as intentional manipulation of the environment include:
- Solar Radiation Management (SRM) or what some call “chemtrails”
- Geoengineering ground-based and/or atmosphere-based deployments, including ‘tools’ and vehicles to deploy them, including drones
- Cloud cover protection and cloud whitening
- Space sunshades or sunshields
- Solar shields or atmospheric sunscreens, e.g., reflective particulates like sulfur dioxide and aluminum oxide
- Artificial ionosphere, e.g., high-density plasma cloud
- Ocean fertilization using iron or lime
- Re-icing or cooling the Arctic by artificial means
- Genetically-modified, CO-2-eating, plastic trees
- Carbon black or black carbon releases
- Atmospheric deployment of radiofrequency/microwave radiation
- Aircraft geoengineering activities
Just to mention a few conditions from what’s listed in the bill.
Whoever researched and drafted/wrote bill H6011 really did his/her homework (applause, applause, applause) because the Consequences listed on pages 3 and 4 are something every living being on Planet Earth must know before it’s too late to save the Planet and, specifically, the Planet’s prodigious life forms:
- Global dimming reducing vitamin D absorption for humans and animals
- Reduced photosynthesis
- Local rainfall patterns distribution changes
- Chemical contents of local rainfall
- Contamination of air, water and soil as particulates fall to earth
- Degradation of human, animal and plant health and other living organisms
- Acceleration of biodiversity and species losses
- Less direct sunlight reaching earth [current estimates are 25 to 30% less sunlight reaches earth due to “chemtrail” spraying]
- Increases in acid rain, sulfur and aluminum oxide
- Droughts and flooding
- Increases in ultraviolet radiation (UVA, UVB and/or UVC) reaching earth
- Visibility impairment
- Economic losses too numerous to cite here; read the bill
Numerous other parameters are listed, but one thing mentioned is “chaff” defined as aluminum-coated fiberglass particulates, which all life forms breathe in! Alzheimer’s everyone?
Geoengineering means the “intentional manipulation of the environment.”
Because of the harm from geoengineering activities, special licensure must be obtained from the State of Rhode Island to engage in those activities.
Public comments must be part of the process of “licensing.”
An environment impact review must be rendered.
Penalties for violation are nothing to sneeze at: a fine of not less than $500,000 or imprisonment of not less than 190 days and/or both!
There’s more in the bill than I’ve listed here, so I recommend reading it. However, the last page of the bill emphatically states:
This act would establish a system to regulate the intentional manipulation of the global environment, through various means, that are known as “geoengineering”. This act would also provide that a person seeking to engage in geoengineering activities would require a license from the director of the department of environmental management.
This act would take effect upon passage.
Thank you, Representative Justin Price and the great State of Rhode Island legislature for being the way-shower, especially in the Planet’s time of extreme ecological devastation and great need.
The above bill was introduced somewhat recently, March 24, 2017. It’s rather a “new” and a “local concept” for dealing with what’s going on above our heads.
Let’s get it going and working through the legislative process in every legislature of all 50 great states of the United States of America.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- One Million Europeans Call For Ban Of Deadly Monsanto Products - June 16, 2017
- Study: Smoking Marijuana Causes Complete Remission Of Crohn’s Disease - June 16, 2017
- Japanese Citizens Protest ‘Thought Crime’ Bill Passed By Government - June 16, 2017