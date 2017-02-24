De Niro & RFK Jr. Expose Corrupt Vaccine Industry

Robert De Niro and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a joint press conference last week offering a $100k reward to anyone who can prove that vaccines containing mercury are safe to administer to children.

On Feb. 15 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., they publicly discussed efforts to examine links between mercury and vaccination and expose the massive corruption that is prevalent today in the vaccine industry.

Complacent Big Pharma, with their control of scientific study and dialogue, could be behind an outbreak of autism and other neurological disorders in children.

The Free Thought Project reports:

The Hollywood legend and Kennedy announced their partnership with the World Mercury Project, which was founded in November 2016, with the goal being to “find a missing piece of research associated with mercury.”

The group announced a $100,000 reward for research into exposing the connection between mercury and developmental abnormalities in children — noting that the majority of the current body of research has been tainted by conflicts of interest relating to those conducting the studies.

Kennedy currently serves as Chairman of the nonprofit advocacy group, while De Niro has publicly supported the group’s mission in the past. According to its website, the WMP works to “create a world free of the devastating effects of mercury.”

The group has publicly spoken out about against vaccines with mercury, and argue those vaccines have caused an increase in neurological disorders among children.

During the press conference, Kennedy noted that there is a vast censorship regime taking place in America, due to the massive amounts of money involved in Big Pharma, that disallows any public discussion about the issue of vaccines – with those attempting to do so being labeled “anti-vaccine” as a means of marginalizing them.

Kennedy said that he is “pro-vaccine,” but wants “safe vaccines.”

He went on to note that he has worked tirelessly as an environmental crusader to get rid of mercury contamination in fish, due to the extreme danger inherent to humans, but has never been called “anti-fish.” So why, because he wants to get rid of mercury in vaccines, is he considered “anti-vaccine?”

Is there really a danger in engaging in specific research intended on determining if mercury in vaccines are causing developmental abnormalities? If the pharmaceutical industry is so confident in their mercury-containing vaccines not causing these abnormalities, then theoretically they should be the first ones to jump at the opportunity to prove how harmless these vaccines are.

One would think the industry would readily embrace an opportunity to show the veracity of their product if they are as safe as claimed.

Sarah Bridges, who attended the press conference today at the National Press Club, is a PhD neuropsychologist and mother of six who lives in Minneapolis. Sarah has a vaccine-injured child with autism and seizures who actually won her case in the Vaccine Court and had this to say:

“We are one of the few cases in which the government has acknowledged that a vaccine caused my son’s brain damage and autism. The American people need to understand that the pharmaceutical industry has total blanket immunity to lawsuits. They have no incentive to study or improve safety. If your child is injured by a vaccine, you cannot sue in the American court system. You are sent to Vaccine Court. It took me eight years for my ‘swift justice’. I say it facetiously because CDC website’s promotes swift justice for people who can prove they have a vaccine injury.”

De Niro came to the public forefront of the vaccine debate after he faced push back in 2016 when he planned to show the documentary “Vaxxed” at his Tribeca film festival, which was eventually pulled from the lineup after public and behind the scenes pressure mounted.

“To me, there was no reason not to see the movie,” De Niro told Vulture after the festival. “The movie is not hurting anybody. It says something. It said something to me that was valid.”

At the time, De Niro hinted that he and the mega-producer Harvey Weinstein were planning to create a documentary film potentially focused on the massive financial incentives underpinning the vaccine manufacturing industry, as well as dubious ties between pharmaceutical companies and governmental agencies.

Yeah, and you always say, you’re not against vaccines, you’re against what they put in vaccines that can hurt certain people who are allergic. It can kill them sometimes. And there’s such an industry. There’s big, big money in vaccines that the CDC will put… …I’m working on something else. Harvey Weinstein and I are working on doing a documentary, but I don’t what to talk much about it, because when I talk about it, something happens. But that’s what we plan to try to do.

After “Vaxxed” was pulled from Tribeca, the Hollywood legend went on the Today show to defend his original stance of wanting to screen the documentary, noting that there was “no reason” to pull the film. The documentary was allegedly pulled due to threats from other filmmakers, which De Niro believed could negatively impact the film festival.

When Today host Willie Geist attempted to point out that there is an overwhelming amount of scientific research that has found no link between vaccines and autism, De Niro quickly responded.

“I believe it’s much more complicated than that. There is a link and they are saying there isn’t and there are…. other things there. I don’t know, I’m not a scientist but I know because I’ve seen so much reaction of just ‘let’s find out the truth.’”

De Niro went on to explain that he believes there is a potential link between autism and the ingredients in vaccines, highlighting a documentary called “Trace Amounts.” The film star pointed out that he isn’t anti-vaccine, but simply wants safe vaccines, noting that he is the father of an autistic child.

“I, as a parent of a child who has autism, am concerned. And I want to know the truth. And I’m not anti-vaccine; I want safe vaccines,” De Niro stated.

Kennedy and De Niro obviously realize the power residing within the pharmaceutical industry, as De Niro pointed out that even talking about this conceptual project could make “something happen.”

The vaccine industry has a vested financial interest in not allowing a broad public discussion to be had about vaccines. The “something happens” De Niro nebulously refers to would most likely consist of the large financial powers at the root of big pharma leaning on any movie studio or media outlet bold enough to allow actual discussion about vaccine safety.

In January, Kennedy met with President Donald Trump, who has previously criticized vaccines. Kennedy intimated that Trump had asked him to lead a new commission on vaccines, though a source later said the commission was still in discussion.

The idea that people can question ‘big pharma’ corruption when it comes to dangerous pills, responsible for killing thousands and the subject of countless class action lawsuits, and then resort to name calling and ridicule when other people question those same companies over the safety of vaccines, is preposterous. Either you are for safe medicine or you are not. It is as simple as that.

In an open letter to the media, Kennedy and De Niro summed this ridicule up perfectly.

We are both pro-vaccine. We need to say this at the outset to contravene the reflexive public relations ploy of labeling every vaccine safety advocate “anti-vaccine.” As the British Medical Journal pointed out last week, that epithet is a derogatory attack designed to marginalize vaccine safety advocates and derail reasoned debate: “It stigmatizes the mere act of even asking an open question about what is known and unknown about the safety of vaccines.” Both of us had all of our children vaccinated and we support policies that promote vaccine coverage. We want vaccines that are as safe as possible, robust transparent science and vigorous oversight by independent regulators who are free from corrupting conflicts-of-interest.

Certainly, Big Pharma should have no problems with a more intense investigation detailing the specifics of mercury, vaccines and developmental abnormalities – unless they have something to hide.

Please share this important information about vaccines and mercury to help jumpstart a public discussion about this important topic!

