Robert De Niro, who calls Donald Trump a “creep” and a “low life,” was caught using the services of an international prostitution ring that hired underage children and specialised in providing prostitutes to wealthy, high-profile clients.

According to court records, journalist John Lichfield, who works for London’s Independent, discovered that the prostitution agency routinely ensnared girls as young as 15, forcing them to have sex with Hollywood’s rich and powerful elite.

Of course the mainstream media did everything they could to cover up for Hollywood favorite Robert De Niro. His regular dealings with the brothel, proved by court documents, received little to no media coverage.

After discovering the court documents, John Lichfield wrote, “Six people are charged with the running of an international prostitution ring, whose call-girls entertained the actor Robert de Niro, the former tennis player, Wojtek Fibak, two senior (but unnamed) French politicians and several Gulf princes. The agency specialised in tricking, or trapping, star-struck teenage girls into selling their bodies with the promise of careers as models or actresses.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Robert De Niro is also good friends with sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and remained silent after a tsunami of women came forward with rape and sexual abuse accusations against the Hollywood big shot.

Robert De Niro owns Tribeca Grill, an exclusive Manhattan restaurant, described as a “luxe magnet for celebrity seekers,” where Weinstein could often be found wining and dining his victims, lulling them into a false sense of security, before disappearing out a side-door, whispering promises of fame and fortune in their ears, before raping them.

Robert Dinero owns the Tribeca Grill, where Harvey Weinstein lured copious sexual abuse victims. Will the staunch anti-Trump actor disavow? pic.twitter.com/JdqhY6fnQb — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 13, 2017

A former employee of De Niro’s at Tribeca Grill opened up to the New York Post about what it was like working in Robert De Niro’s world. The waitress revealed that while De Niro fawned over Harvey Weinstein, catering to his every whim, the Hollywood producer would treat her and her colleagues like human garbage.

“Harvey Weinstein was every bit the sleazy Hollywood caricature recent reports have made him out to be. When I was working as a waitress, I watched numerous times as a string of young women — some seemingly no older than 21 — entered the restaurant for long, flirty dinners with him, even though he was married with five children.

“These women were all the same: vaguely European, always beautiful, stylishly dressed, and totally out of place next to someone like him.

“The ritual for his rendezvous was very firm. Champagne, caviar, and an unspoken rule that Weinstein and his date not be disturbed. The pair would sit close, whispering and touching each other suggestively. After dining, Weinstein and the woman would often disappear for a while, exiting the restaurant through a side door.”

These are the people that fake tough guy Robert De Niro, who says he wants to punch Trump, hangs out with. This is his repugnant world and these are his corrupt people.

The sooner these people are bought down, the better.