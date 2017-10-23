Robert Mueller Announces Criminal Investigation Into Podesta Group

The “Russian hacking” conspiracy theory, hatched by Hillary Clinton and John Podesta straight after the election, has come full circle, with Special Counsel Robert Mueller announcing that the main focus of his “Russian meddling” investigation is now a criminal investigation into the Podesta Group.

Tony Podesta, brother of John Podesta, is personally facing up to five years in prison for failing to register as a foreign agent during the election, despite earning millions of dollars from Russian interests.

Robert Mueller is also looking into the Podesta Group, headed by Tony Podesta, over its dealings with a Ukrainian government-linked firm, NBC reported Monday.

Mueller is tasked with investigating alleged Moscow interference in the election in favor of Trump, though recent revelations regarding Tony Podesta, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton and their financial ties to Russia, have forced the Special Counsel to shift the focus of his probe.

NYDailyNews reports: In September, reports said that the Podesta Group, as well as consulting firm Mercury LLC, had been subpoenaed by Mueller over contracts with the European Center.

The prosecutor is now reportedly conducting a criminal inquiry into Tony Podesta and his group for failure to register as a foreign agent, which is compulsory when lobbying American lawmakers for another country.

Five Years In Prison

Criminal prosecutions under the foreign agent law can lead to up to five years in prison.

The Podesta Group belatedly filed foreign agent paperwork this spring, however experts say this action only makes Tony Podesta look guilty, and in terms of compliance with the law was too little, too late.

Records at opensecrets.org show that the lobbying group also received $90,000 from Uranium One, a Russian company that controls U.S. uranium interests. The company’s sale to Russia has drawn scrutiny because of Russian interests donating to the Clinton Foundation, and then receiving favorable treatment from Secretary Clinton’s State Department.

John Podesta, whose hacked emails were released via Wikileaks as part of the alleged Kremlin campaign to tilt the election towards Trump, does not currently work with the Podesta Group.