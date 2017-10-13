Robert Pattinson Refused Directors Request To Perform Sex Act On A Dog

Actor Robert Pattinson has alleged that a Hollywood director tried to make him perform a sex act on a dog.

The Twilight stars refusal to pleasure the dog has left quite the impression on animal rights activists.

PETA launched an investigation after Pattinson claimed during an August interview with US TV host Jimmy Kimmel, that he had been urged to give a dog a hand job in his latest film ‘Good Time’.

The Vice President of PETA. Lisa Lange, responded to the allegations by releasing a statement to E! News who report:

“PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog’s Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star”

“Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone’s who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers’ top priority is money and animals’ interests and well-being are often ignored.”

The statement concluded, “PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.”

For those who missed Robert’s interview Thursday night, the actor shared a story from production that caught viewers by surprise.

“My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals,” Robert explained. “There’s this one scene we shot— there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

He continued, “It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pussy!’ And the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’ I was like, ‘Just massage the inside of his thighs?!’ I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket.”

Obviously caught off guard, Jimmy Kimmel tried to lighten the mood by adding some humor to the story.

“You made a fake dog penis?” the late-night host asked. “Wow, Hollywood is a great place. It really is.”

However Pattinson later claimed that the story was just a joke and he was “embarrassed” about the drama he had caused.

In a statement he said: “The story I told on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the ‘Good Time’ set.