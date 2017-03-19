Robin Williams’ Wife Reveals The Real Reason For His Suicide (Watch)

The world lost an incredible man, actor, and comedian named Robin Williams in 2014. Having chosen to take his life via suicide, people were devastated upon receiving the news, distraught by the idea that someone so popular and funny would opt to end his own life.

Three years later, the late comedian’s widow has spoken out in an interview with Good Morning America, and she revealed that depression isn’t the only reason Robin Williams chose to end his life three years ago.

During the interview, Susan said:

“It was not depression that killed Robin Williams. Depression was one of let’s call it 50 symptoms, and it was a small one.”’

Instead, Robin Williams’ widow suggests a more likely reason for his suicide – a theory which is supported by his personal doctors.

“I’ve spent this last year trying to find out what killed Robin,” said Susan, “to understand what we were fighting, what we were in the trenches fighting. And one of the doctors said, ‘Robin was very aware that he was losing his mind and there was nothing he could do about it.”

TrueActivist report: Troubled by his mental afflictions, the comedian likely chose suicide as a final form of control over his own body and destiny. After performing an autopsy on Robin’s body, it was discovered that the man who was able to make everyone smile had developed dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Right after Alzheimer’s, DLB is the most common form of dementia. Symptoms of the affliction include hallucinations, altered mental states, and deteriorating motor functions. Even on a subconscious level, some suspect, he was aware that his body was failing him and sought control.

“I know now the doctors—the whole team—was doing exactly the right things,” commented Susan, “It’s just that this disease was faster than us and bigger than us. We would have gotten there eventually.”

According to Susan, patients with DLB behave like a “pinball machine. You don’t know exactly what you’re looking at.”

The findings match what Robin exhibited in his final days. Susan says her former husband would go from “totally lucid” one moment to be speaking things that “didn’t match” just minutes later. Before he committed suicide, his condition escalated to the point that it seemed “like the dam broke.”

Whereas most loved ones harbor anger toward those who left them willingly, Susan is at peace with Robin’s final attempt to control his life. She stated:

“I mean, there are many reasons. Believe me. I’ve thought about this—of what was going on in his mind, what made him ultimately commit, you know, to do that act. And I think he was just saying, ‘No.’ And I don’t blame him one bit. I don’t blame him one bit.”