Rock Music Now Completely Banned From Grammys Telecast

January 24, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 5

Rock music banned from Grammys

The 2018 Grammys telecast will no longer feature awards for rock artists or bands that are dominated by white men. 

According to American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, the award for “Best Rock Song” has been scrubbed from the televised version of the show.

“Unfortunately they have taken “Best Rock Song” off the telecast this year so we won’t be attending. Maybe next time,” the band Tweeted to their 2.14 million fans, in response to a question about how they feel being nominated for a Grammy this year.

Other artists nominated in the same category who will also not feature in the show because of the color of their skin include, Metallica, Foo Fighters and Nothing More.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Katos

    SO IF YOUR NOT ILLUMINATE, YOUR OUT??

    • Grammar Police

      YOUR = POSSESSION (AS IN: YOUR CAR), YOU’RE = YOU ARE…

  • Solesredhed

    Jews are so RACIST.

  • Roberto Deramo

    Was the Grammys on BET this year?????????

    • Aubrey

      Google offereing to people of all ages $97 every hour to work parttime onnet .. Work Some few hours daily and fun greater time with your relatives … Any one can also get online jobs community…on weekend I purchased a gorgeous Buick after just earnin $17520 past month .it seems high-quality process however you will not forgive yourself if you do not try it.!ze271o:↭↭↭ http://GoogleInternetGreenCommunityWorkFromHome/make/more ♥♥y♥♥b♥m♥x♥♥y♥♥♥e♥♥♥o♥♥♥f♥♥♥p♥♥p♥♥♥k♥♥h♥♥♥o♥♥♥g♥f♥u♥♥♥u♥♥q♥♥w♥♥y♥l♥♥n♥g♥x♥♥♥z:::::!bw691d:lh