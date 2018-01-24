Rock Music Now Completely Banned From Grammys Telecast

The 2018 Grammys telecast will no longer feature awards for rock artists or bands that are dominated by white men.

According to American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, the award for “Best Rock Song” has been scrubbed from the televised version of the show.

“Unfortunately they have taken “Best Rock Song” off the telecast this year so we won’t be attending. Maybe next time,” the band Tweeted to their 2.14 million fans, in response to a question about how they feel being nominated for a Grammy this year.

Honored. Unfortunately they have taken "Best Rock Song" off the telecast this year so we won't be attending. Maybe next time. https://t.co/GIotEyLCuK — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) January 23, 2018

Other artists nominated in the same category who will also not feature in the show because of the color of their skin include, Metallica, Foo Fighters and Nothing More.