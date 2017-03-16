Trump advisor Roger Stone survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, amid rumors that his exposure of the Deep State’s plan to undermine Trump put him in dangers way.

According to Stone, a mysterious dark tinted car collided into him, and insisted the collision “was no accident.” It is the second attempt on his life this year.

Stone is one of the few Washington DC insiders willing to speak out against the Clintons, and has repeatedly called for Hillary Clinton to be prosecuted for mishandling classified emails when she was secretary of state.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone said Wednesday that he was involved in a car crash in Florida.

“Car I was in T-boned by large grey 4 door – dark tinted windshield – I was passenger side,” the colorful political consultant and former adviser to President Trump tweeted.

Following the crash, Stone, who has recently been promoting his book on President Trump, spoke with Infowars’ Alex Jones, claiming, “It didn’t seem like an accident to me.”

Stone also spoke with CBS Miami in Pompano Beach. “They just came at us full force,” he said. “I’m bruised but I’m okay.”

Stone, a former aide to Richard Nixon who has been described as a political dirty trickster, has been a subject of controversy over the years, pushing conspiracy theories that include a Clinton murder ring and that former President Lyndon Johnson was behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Stone previously claimed he’s been a victim of an assassination attempt. In January, he said was poisoned in an attempt to prevent him from being able to expose a what he called a “‘Russian hacking’ lie” as he floated a “deep state” conspiracy theory that the intelligence community was trying to undermine President Trump.

Following the incident on Wednesday, Stone noted that the crash happened “on the same day the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee calls for me” to appear before the committee, and claimed the collision “certainly could be” related to Russian hacking scandal, CBS Miami reported.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said over the weekend that Stone, along with others, “obviously” need to testify during Senate Intelligence Committee hearings exploring any Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

This month Stone has received heat for revealing he had contact with Democratic National Committee hacker Guccifer 2.0, who the U.S. intelligence community says is a Russian intelligence front. Trump officials have denied having any contact with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

Stone claims he was not colluding with the Russians in any way, and said his communications with Guccifer 2.0 were “innocuous” as he wasn’t aware of the time that Guccifer 2.0 was alleged to be a Russian agent.

Car I was in T-boned by large grey 4 door – dark tinted windshield – I was passenger side — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017

I am fine after suspicious hit and run. Blurred vision in right eye on which I had surgery for detached retina sustained in boxing match — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017