Roger Stone: Michael Flynn To Be Dismissed Of All Charges

According to political strategist Roger Stone, lawyers for General Michael Flynn are preparing legal action to have all charges against him dropped.

According to Stone, the bogus charges filed against Flynn are based on a personal vendetta by former Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

STONE: “Lawyers for General Mike Flynn will shortly file a motion to dismiss all the charges filed against him, based on reports now confirmed by The Hill, Circa News and Infowars, that Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe told a teleconference of law enforcement officials, “first we f*ck Flynn, then we f*ck Trump.”

Independent journalist and author Jack Posobiec helped spread the news for Stone on Twitter, who was banned from platform last year.

Stone’s report comes amid news that Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested the postponement of Flynn’s sentencing.

“Due to the status of the Special Counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” the special counsel asked the court last week.

The court filing states a date to sentence Flynn could not be determined by the special counsel at this time and that 90-day extension is be required.

Last year, The Gateway Pundit asked: Was President Trump’s National Security Advisor tricked into meeting with the FBI without a lawyer?

Fox News host Sean Hannity and reporter Sara Carter have suggested Flynn may have been tricked into having the interview with disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok without a lawyer.

Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Trump, pleaded guilty last year for making false statements to the FBI about contacting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition.