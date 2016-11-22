Ron Paul Publishes Real List Of ‘Fake News’ Websites

Ron Paul has published a list of the real “fake news” journalists and media organizations he says are responsible for “bogus wars” and lies during this year’s election.

According to the former congressman, journalists from CNN, The Guardian, and the New York Times are far more dangerous than the alternative media journalists listed on Melissa Zimdar’s list.

“This list contains the culprits who told us that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and lied us into multiple bogus wars,”according to the Ron Paul Liberty Report.

Rt.com reports:

“These are the news sources that told us ‘if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,’” he said. “They told us that Hillary Clinton had a 98% of winning the election. They tell us in a never-ending loop that ‘The economy is in great shape!’”

Paul’s list includes the full names of the “fake news” journalists as well as the publications they write for, with what appears to be hyperlinks to where the allegations are sourced from. In most cases, this is WikiLeaks, but none of the hyperlinks are working at present, leaving the exact sources of the list unknown.

CNN is Paul’s biggest alleged culprit, with nine entries, followed by the NY Times and MSNBC, with six each. The NY Times has recently come under fire from President-elect Donald Trump, who accuses them of being “totally wrong” on news regarding his transition team, while describing them as “failing.”

I have recieved and taken calls from many foreign leaders despite what the failing @nytimes said. Russia, U.K., China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

The publication hit back, however, saying their business has increased since his election, with a surge in new subscriptions.

@realDonaldTrump @nytimes fact: surge in new subscriptions, print & digital, with trends, stops & starts, 4 X better than normal. — NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) November 13, 2016

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer is also amongst those named on the list. In an email from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) released by WikiLeaks, the DNC staff discusses sending questions to CNN for an interview with Donald Trump.

#DNCLeak2 emails: Cozy with CNN, silencing journalists & pinning it on Putin https://t.co/NcBuc00TvO — RT (@RT_com) November 8, 2016

Also listed is NY Times journalist Maggie Haberman, whom leaked emails showed working closely with Clinton’s campaign to present the Democratic candidate in a favorable light.

So-called ‘fake news’ has been recently attacked by US President Barack Obama, who claimed that false news shared online may have played a role in Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg has now said that the social media site may begin entrusting third parties with filtering the news.