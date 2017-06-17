Ron Paul Believes U.S. Deep State Exists

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) has voiced his strong belief in a secret network known as the “deep state” which runs U.S. affairs.

He says the Deep State wants another cold war. Ron Paul favors non-interventionism and questions the necessity of the Federal Reserve system, which helps bankers finance illegitimate wars on behalf of Americans and create financial instability to enrich themselves.

The senior statesman said in an interview Friday: “I strongly believe there is the existence of a deep state” in the US.

Press TV reports:

“Deep state” refers to powerful economic and intelligence organizations that control the country’s affairs.

The former Representative for Texas’ 14th and 22nd congressional districts who sought the presidency of the United States in 1988, 2008 and 2012, said that despite the fierce opposition among members of the Senate, the huge majority, 97 to 2, agreed on Thursday to slap fresh sanctions against Iran and Russia.

Easily passing agreement on such affairs is ample proof of a deep state running the US, he said.

‘Deep state’

The former speaker of the US House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed a shadowy network of powerful organizations were attempting to destabilize the administration.

“Of course, the deep state exists,” said Gingrich.

“This is what the deep state does: They create a lie, spread a lie, fail to check the lie and then deny that they were behind the lie,” he added.

The term deep state, or derin devlet in Turkish, originated in 1950s Turkey, refers to a secretive network of influential members of government agencies or the military that operates outside the democratic system. The group is believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.

According to American scholar Dr. Kevin Barrett, “Peter Dale Scott, professor from the University of California, is probably the researcher who has done the most to popularize this term.

Scott developed the deep state concept out of his analysis of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

White phosphorous

In addition, in the same interview, Paul confirmed the use of white phosphorous by the US military.

The chemical, which is used in incendiary munitions, is banned by international law.