Rose McGowan has accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of knowingly protecting pedophile rapist Harvey Weinstein and helping him to cover-up his crimes for years.

The Hollywood actress took to Twitter to express her anger at Bezos for allowing the sexual abuser to continue committing heinous sexual crimes against women and children whilst doing nothing to stop it.

Breitbart.com reports: The actress, who was briefly suspended from Twitter yesterday evening, accused Bezos of “funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers” in a furious tweestorm. She also claimed to have told the head of Amazon’s studio that Weinstein had raped her.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

Bezos, with a net worth of over $80 billion, briefly surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s richest person earlier this year. He is the founder and CEO of Amazon, now the world’s biggest online retailer. He is also the current owner of The Washington Post, whose columnists have slammed President Donald Trump over alleged sexism and “locker room talk.”