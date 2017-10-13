Rose Mcgowan: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Knew Weinstein Was A Pedo Rapist

Rose McGowan has accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of knowingly protecting pedophile rapist Harvey Weinstein and helping him to cover-up his crimes for years. 

The Hollywood actress took to Twitter to express her anger at Bezos for allowing the sexual abuser to continue committing heinous sexual crimes against women and children whilst doing nothing to stop it.

Breitbart.com reports:  The actress, who was briefly suspended from Twitter yesterday evening, accused Bezos of “funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers” in a furious tweestorm. She also claimed to have told the head of Amazon’s studio that Weinstein had raped her.

Bezos, with a net worth of over $80 billion, briefly surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s richest person earlier this year. He is the founder and CEO of Amazon, now the world’s biggest online retailer. He is also the current owner of The Washington Post, whose columnists have slammed President Donald Trump over alleged sexism and “locker room talk.”

