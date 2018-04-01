Roseanne Barr: President Trump Is Destroying D.C. Pedophile Rings

Actress Roseanne Barr praised President Trump in a series of Tweets on Friday, thanking the President for dismantling elite pedophile rings operating in D.C. and Hollywood.

Following Trump’s phone call to Roseanne, in which he congratulated her for the sitcom’s outstanding ratings last week, the outspoken actress took to Twitter to thank Trump for freeing “so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world.”

“President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.”

i do have a video tape of me interviewing both michael moore and trump together on my old talk show-Trump was a populist, I thought- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

She later seemed to walk back on the tweets, writing, “I have worked with victims of trafficking for decades & supported the fight against it. Sorry to have mentioned it here. It’s not the place.”

The actress’s recent tweets in support of Trump are not the first time Barr has made peculiar statements. Last November, the Roseanne star confused fans after tweeting about the conspiracy theory “QAnon,” which alleges Satanism and sex-trafficking by Trump’s opponents. “Tell Qanon to DM me in the next 24 hours,” the actress wrote, as she continued to showcase her support for the president.

Barr’s recent Trump-centered tweets come just days after The New York Times first reported that Trump called Barr and they spoke about the “huge” ratings the first episode of the revived Roseanne picked up on Tuesday. The ABC comedy averaged a massive 18.1 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the key demo.

During her Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Barr recalled Trump’s phone call as “exciting.” “They said, ‘Hold please for the president of the United States of America’ and that was about the most exciting thing, ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us,” Barr said of their private phone call.

Adding, “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about work, and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things and that’s kind of been an interest of mine, too, for a long time.”

The Roseanne reboot’s March 27 premiere was the highest-rated scripted broadcast of the season, and the highest-rated sitcom in more than three years. ABC network has renewed the sitcom for a second season.

A rep for ABC did not immediately return a request for comment.