Rosie O’Donnell claims George Soros is “a lovely man” and shared her dream of “sharing a souvlaki” with the notorious globalist billionaire.

Speaking to Trump supporter Jack Posobiec last night after her fiery anti-Trump speech outside Capitol Hill, Rosie O’Donnell claimed she is not on the Soros payroll, but admitted she dreams about meeting the former Nazi collaborator, convicted financial felon, and “lovely man.”

I just asked Rosie O'Donnell "How much is George Soros paying you?" pic.twitter.com/UjapyG7Oym — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2017

Earlier, during her speech to anti-Trump protestors, Rosie O’Donnell tried to slam Trump by reciting the Declaration of Independence: “Whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government.” She added, “That is why we are here…. “This is not Russia. To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘Nyet! Sir, nyet! nyet! nyet! nyet!‘”

“Nyet” means “no” in Russian.

However criticizing President Trump and his supposed “white, privileged criminal businessmen” while hero worshipping George Soros, the world’s leading criminal businessman, undermines any credibility Rosie O’Donnell may have had left.

After threatening to leave the country if Trump was elected (and failing to follow through on her threat/promise) and backing the hare-brained Hollywood celebrity boycott, designed to force Trump to resign (an epic failure if ever there was one), and now declaring George Soros “a lovely man“, Rosie O’Donnell serves as a prime example of how brainwashed and deluded liberals are in 2017.

Let’s take a closer look at Rosie O’Donnell’s “lovely man”.

Convicted felon George Soros uses his unethically earned money to influence elections in Europe, buy out politicians all over the world, underwrite extremist groups, target U.S. citizens who disagree with him, dictate foreign policy, and try to sway Supreme Court rulings.

Soros claims he is a god and “the creator of everything,” however the billionaire globalist also warns he is a “self-centred” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.“

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.“

Since I began to live it out. Those unfamiliar with Soros would probably dismiss that claim as nothing more the typical blathering of an irrelevant madman. But those who have followed his career and sociopolitical endeavors realize that while he may be mad, he is a mad billionaire, and billionaires tend not to be irrelevant.

Especially not mad billionaires with self-centred agendas who believe that normal rules don’t apply to themselves.

Rosie O’Donnell endorses the shadow government

Soros has learnt that with enormous reserves of unethically earnt money at his disposal he has the power to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he channelled so much cash into moulding former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.”

Ominously, he has now turned his amoral eye on the internal affairs of the United States. A high-profile megabucks donor to the Clinton campaign, it was recently exposed by WikiLeaks that Soros issued directives on foreign policy to Clinton when she was Secretary of State – instructions that she followed to the letter.