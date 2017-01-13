Latest

Rosie O’Donnell Wants Martial Law To ‘Stop Trump Inauguration’

Rosie O'Donnell pleads for martial law to 'stop Trump inauguration'

Rosie O’Donnell has urged the U.S. military to take over the government and impose martial law in order to delay Trump’s inauguration. 

The has-been Hollywood actress took to twitter on Thursday and claimed that martial law was the only chance America had to stop President-elect Donald Trump taking office.

Rosie is part of an exclusive Hollywood clique of celebrities who have vowed to do everything in their power to thwart a Trump presidency.

The actress recently joined the likes of Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus and George Clooney in threatening to go on strike unless Trump resigns.

Fox News reports:

Martial law occurs when the military steps in to control the government.

She received a mix of support and backlash on Twitter.

This is certainly not the first time O’Donnell has made headlines with her tweets about Trump. She fired off a string of tweets earlier this month calling Trump “mentally unstable” and a “criminal” and posed the question in November of whether Trump’s son Barron has autism.

What do you think of Rosie’s tweets?

