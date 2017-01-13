Rosie O’Donnell Wants Martial Law To ‘Stop Trump Inauguration’
Rosie O’Donnell has urged the U.S. military to take over the government and impose martial law in order to delay Trump’s inauguration.
The has-been Hollywood actress took to twitter on Thursday and claimed that martial law was the only chance America had to stop President-elect Donald Trump taking office.
Rosie is part of an exclusive Hollywood clique of celebrities who have vowed to do everything in their power to thwart a Trump presidency.
The actress recently joined the likes of Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus and George Clooney in threatening to go on strike unless Trump resigns.
Fox News reports:
Martial law occurs when the military steps in to control the government.
delay the day – do not swear him in until it is investigated – for the love of god america – we must stop the inaugruation @frankielucy
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017
HEY EVERYBODY – DONALD TRUMP LIES CONSTANTLY – @washingtonpost @PrincessBravato DO NOT SWEAR HIM IN – STOP THE INAUGURATION #reallypeople
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017
She received a mix of support and backlash on Twitter.
@Rosie let's do it!
— catinca (@catinca1) January 12, 2017
@Rosie Sounds good to me I support anything to stop the idiot
— jaylisab (@jaylisab) January 12, 2017
@Rosie @MasterMarquette @CBSNews @luvauntyruth @Elaine_Quijano GET OVER IT, He's going to be POTUS like it or not.
— Anita M. (@Anita0475) January 12, 2017
@Rosie That is cra cra crazy..you are so bitter it must be so hard for you
— Albert Botsworth III (@botsworth_iii) January 12, 2017
Dear @Rosie O'Donnell, there are alternatives to your misery! Please consider them and help put US out of YOUR misery #MAGA
— Patrick (@pwziggy) January 12, 2017
This is certainly not the first time O’Donnell has made headlines with her tweets about Trump. She fired off a string of tweets earlier this month calling Trump “mentally unstable” and a “criminal” and posed the question in November of whether Trump’s son Barron has autism.
What do you think of Rosie’s tweets?
