Rosie O’Donnell Faces Prison For Illegally Bribing Republican Senators

Rosie O’Donnell faces a possible prison sentence after she was caught illegally bribing two Republican senators with $2 million in cash to vote against the GOP plan.

Rosie lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Jeff Flake late on Tuesday over the GOP tax overhaul.

The disgraced former co-host of ‘The View’ tweeted a photo of the Collins’s family, asking if the Maine Republican thought they were proud of her.

“Woman, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, you have betrayed us all.” O’Donnell Tweeted. “Dear god, ask for forgiveness, redeem your soul tomorrow.”

Thehill.com reports: O’Donnell, a frequent critic of President Trump and Republican lawmakers, in a tweet earlier Tuesday promised to give $2 million in cash to Collins and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) if they voted against the GOP plan.

“If they vote ‘no, no I will not kill Americans for the [super] rich,’” O’Donnell tweeted. “No shit. 2 million. Cash. Each.”

O’Donnell then attempted to tweet directly at Collins, although she used an incorrect Twitter handle, telling the senator to call her if she wanted to “negotiate” the $2 million offer.

Collins and Flake both voted for the bill, which has been criticized as a boon for the wealthy and corporations, pushing it through the Senate early Wednesday morning.

The House also voted to pass the bill, but will have to vote again on Wednesday because of two provisions that the Senate said did not comply with budget rules.

It is illegal to offer money to public officials with the intent to influence official acts, like voting on a bill, but it is unclear if O’Donnell’s tweet was meant as a serious offer.

