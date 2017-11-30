Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Trump Of Raping A Child

November 30, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Rosie O'Donnell accuses Trump of being a child rapist

Disgraced Hollywood liberal Rosie O’Donnell had a massive meltdown on Twitter Wednesday, accusing Donald Trump of raping a child, deflecting from the Democratic pedophile scandal that continues to rock Hollywood and DC.

In response to Trump’s condemnation of NBC’s Matt Lauer sexually assaulting women, O’Donnell lashed out at the President, baselessly accusing him of literally ‘raping a baby.’

Washington Examiner reports: Lauer, a fixture on American television for decades, was suddenly revealed to be a raging pervert — and the country wanted to comment on it.

This was the president’s tweet:

Okay, so maybe this wasn’t the moment to work “fake news” into it. However, so far, so Donald. Let’s see what Rosie’s rejoinder was:

‘Kay.

First, I’m curious just where the child rape accusations against President Trump are coming from.

Aside from several allegations of sexual harassment that very coincidentally happened to pop up just before last year’s election (and very coincidentally happened to mostly go away right afterward), the primary evidence against the president in this matter is the “Access Hollywood” video.

Which leads us to the question: What child rape are you talking about here?

What she could be referring to, as Newsweek points out, is a “Jane Doe” who filed a suit against both Donald Trump and prolific billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claiming both sexually abused her while she was underage.

That suit was dropped just days before the election, purportedly because the plaintiff was receiving death threats but more likely due to the fact that there was zero evidence and the suit had about zero chance of success.

Either way, when it comes craziness, Rosie has gone so far over the deep end that we hear even Elmo isn’t taking her calls anymore. More’s the pity.

In the meantime, Rosie can keep on attacking the Trump family, suggesting that Barron Trump is autistic, and scrawling “CHILD RAPIST” over the screenshot of a tweet as if her act could possibly convince a single living soul to abandon Trump.

To some, it may seem like a cry for help. To me, it’s indicative of someone who desperately needs to figure out how to work Photoshop.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Mar Drafting Corporation

    Cockroachs are extremely upset because Trump is flushing the toilet.

  • monica

    How does Rosie know ? Was she there or did she arrange it ?
    When they handed out brains, she was bypassed