Rothschild Insider Warned Of Planned US Race War

In 2013 a whistleblower and Rothschild family insider warned that the elites were pushing for a race war in America.

The elites want to establish martial law in the U.S. to stifle dissent and circumvent free speech and to further their global agenda of a ‘one world order’ and mass depopulation.

To achieve this they need to do some social engineering by instigating a race war against the black folks at home.

Waking Times reports:

“I’ve just been told the current scenario is this whole race war thing… that’s the plan at the moment.” ~James Casbolt aka Michael Prince, May 2013

As if following a script or some explicit stage direction, the narrative of racism and division is being pushed by mainstream media, and the idea of an American race war is edging further into public consciousness. No one among the ranks of the citizenry stands to gain anything at all from a blood bath between blacks and whites, but here in 2016, we suddenly find ourselves on the precipice of such an apocalyptic clash.

Who benefits?

In 2013 James Casbolt, aka Michael Prince, a self-proclaimed Rothschild family insider explained to Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot how the world political elite were planning to catalyze a race war in America as part of a conspiracy to advance the agenda of depopulation, to destroy the black race, to further destabilize the nation, and to create the conditions necessary for martial law in the U.S.

Casbolt claims to be part of the Rothschild bloodline, someone who has spent his entire life being groomed as an assassin for the world’s most powerful family, a Super Soldier as he puts it. Now serving time in prison, some consider Casbolt’s credentials to be rather shady, however in many interviews on the subject of the world’s ruling elite he has presented insight and information that bears out as being both well-informed and shockingly prescient.

In this case, he was asked by Cassidy, again over three years ago, what he thought the global elite were planning in order to expand their empire of control in coming years. His reply seems almost prophetic today against the backdrop of riots in several major U.S. cities and the emergence of the George Soros funded fifth column revolution movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Casbolt’s reply:

“The enemy now is, they’re instigating a race war in America. They’re socially engineering it, a race war against blacks and whites because they’re trying to reduce the population so they’re targeting blacks in America as the first group. And it’s an extension of what was going on in Africa with them depopulating the blacks in Africa with engineered AIDS and things like that. So they’re engineering social situations in America now, and that group is being currently targeted, you know the blacks in America. There’s a lot of race issues being brought into the media, like Obama’s talking about, ‘let’s talk about race.‘ In the media a lot of things are focused on race to get people’s mindsets geared up for that.” ~ Michael Prince

Social engineering programs are the chief export of the global elite, as history demonstrates. Casbolt goes on to connect contemporary events to events in the sixties when the CIA is known to have infiltrated the counter-culture movements working against the establishment war machine.

“In essence it’s a continuation of social engineering programs from Haight Ashbury in the sixties in San Francisco. You know, the Manson family, the Charles Manson murders, and he was programmed at China Lake, for that, for the social engineering. He, Charles Manson was talking about Helter Skelter, which is a race war, an apocalyptic race war in America between blacks and whites, and the Beatles triggered that, the Helter Skelter song, and then that was, the Manson murders were supposed to trigger that, and that was, the race war was supposed to start in Haight Ashbury, the hippie colony in San Francisco. They’ve often tried to, with the Fourth Reich being based on the West coast, they’ve tried to trigger this Helter Skelter apocalyptic race war in California. With the L.A. riots they tried to do it again, and they’re going to keep trying to do it until all hell breaks loose between blacks and whites in America, because… the black race is being targeted currently in America, the African-American.” ~ Michael Prince

Referring to a faction of the ruling elite as the Fourth Reich, a living continuation of the Nazi movement that destroyed Europe in the 1940’s, Casbolt speaks of an engineered race war as key component in the plan to depopulate the planet.

“The Fourth Reich essentially is going to keep socially engineering these situations, you know like the Helter Skelter or the Manson in the sixties, the L.A. riots, things will keep happening, because they want to reduce the population, but they need to start with target groups.” ~ Michael Prince

Three years after this interview, as this exact scenario inches evermore closely, comments such as these should serve as warnings that we are being tricked into participating in our own demise, and as the mainstream media twists real events and injustices into a false flag race war, we must counter the divide and conquer strategy with a popular campaign of unity while identifying and calling out the true global forces playing us all like puppets.