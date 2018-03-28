Russia: Analysis Of Skripal Poisoning Case Suggests UK Intel Services Were Involved

The British Foreign Office has confirmed the content of a document with “proof” of alleged Russian involvement in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter.



They say that it fully reflects the position of British prime minister Theresa May.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the chief executive of Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory had “amount to admitting” that the UK was developing combat poisoning substances.

In a statement, they now say that analysis of the Skripals’ case “shows that the UK authorities are not interested in finding out the motives or those responsible for the crime in Salisbury and suggests that the British intelligence services are involved in it.”

Sputnik news reports:

“The behavior of the British authorities raises many questions. The UK population is itself kept in the dark about the key moments of this announced serious threat of the incident, the total number of victims is unknown,” the statements reads.

The ministry has also accused the British lab in Porton Down of “hushing up information” in the wake of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

“Information about the fact that the day before the poisoning of Skripals, the center together with the British military conducted exercises, during which the methods of combating chemical and biological contamination were practiced.”

In addition to this, “throughout the world, London has been developing a campaign to create an absolute presumption of Russia’s guilt,” a statement on the website of the Russian ministry reads.

According to Moscow, London is unable to protect Russian citizens on its soil.

“A blatant example of this is, in particular, the poisoning of former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko, the death under unclear circumstances of Russian businessmen Badri Patarkatsishvili and Alexander Perepilichny, the mysterious “suicide” of Boris Berezovsky and the strangulation of his business partner Nikolai Glushkov and, finally, the assassination attempt of Sergei Skripal and Yulia Skripal.”

The ministry has emphasized that it would consider the poisoning of Skripals as an “assassination attempt” on the lives of Russians if the opposite was not proved by London.

The statement follows a statement made by the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom, that earlier accused Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory of “amount to admitting” that the United Kingdom was developing combat poisoning substances including those that had been used in the so-called “attack” on Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Last week, Aitkenhead said that no dangerous chemical could leave “four walls” of the laboratory because of “the highest levels of controls, of security around the work” that is being done there.

Moscow Slams Reported Britain’s “Proof” on Skripal’s Poisoning as ‘May’s Fail’

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed the content of the reported document with London’s “proof” of alleged Russian involvement in the poisoning of Skripal, saying that it “completely aligns” UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s stance on the case.

“We are grateful to the Russian MFA for giving this document more prominence. It is a useful run down of the Russian authorities’ reckless pattern of behaviour over the last few years, including the Salisbury incident,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that London and Washington had ignored Moscow’s request to send it a printed document related to the Skripal case.

In her Facebook page, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the Kommersant daily’s publication on what she said has prompted the expulsion of Russian diplomats in connection with Skripals’ poisoning.

“This is [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May’s fail. The largest manipulation of the world public opinion has been revealed, and British authorities are involved in it. Just assess it. The decisions on a state’s responsibility in a chemical attack were made on the basis of six pictures,” she wrote.

Earlier, she told Russia’s NTV Channel that the US and the UK had refused to heed Moscow’s call to deliver it a printed document pertaining to the Salisbury incident.

“The document, which is a sort of London’s explanations on what happened in Salisbury, has never been published by the media,” Zakharova said.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly tried to obtain the document, sending relevant requests to its British and American colleagues.

“We did so publicly but in response we received zero information,” she pointed out.

Zakharova’s remarks came a few days after more than 100 Russian diplomats have been expelled by about 20 European countries as well as the US, Canada and Ukraine over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the March 4 poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain’s Salisbury.