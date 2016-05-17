Latest

Russia: Cancer Is A Western Invention, Here’s Proof

A new study claims that "there is nothing in the natural environment that can cause cancer. So it has to be a man-made disease, down to pollution and changes to our diet and lifestyle."

Posted on May 17, 2016

Russia says that cancer is a Western man-made disease

There has long been a saying in the eastern provinces of Russia: ‘Cancer is a western invention.’  Now thanks to a British study, this saying has been proved true, and those babushkas (grandmothers) so fond of the saying can say ‘I told you so.’

Researchers at the University of Manchester’s KNH Centre for Biomedical Egyptology reached the conclusion that cancer is 100 percent a man-made disease, and that it is caused by modern day phenomena like pollution, chemicals, stress and dietary intake.


Cancer existed in the ancient world but it was extremely rare, affecting only one person out of hundreds, unlike today when it affects one in every two people in the Western world.

These findings mirror what babushkas have been saying forever.  They would use the famous phrase to warn people against eating Western style fast food, microwave meals, or living a sedentary life in front of computer screens and TV.

The British study analysed remains and literature from ancient Egypt and Greece, as well as earlier periods, and the study, published in the journal Nature Reviews Cancer, noted that researchers found only a single occurrence of cancer while investigating hundreds of Egyptian mummies. In addition, they found very few references to the disease in period literature, which indicates that cancer cases were extremely rare during the period.

However, after the Industrial Revolution, cancer rates went through the roof in Western societies, and in particular among children, which proves that the explosion in cases is not simply down to people living longer lives now.

Man-made disease

In industrialized societies, cancer is second only to cardiovascular disease as a cause of death. But in ancient times, it was extremely rare,” said Prof. Rosalie David, of the Faculty of Life Sciences. “There is nothing in the natural environment that can cause cancer. So it has to be a man-made disease, down to pollution and changes to our diet and lifestyle.”

The important thing about our study is that it gives a historical perspective to this disease,” she continued. “We can make very clear statements on the cancer rates in societies because we have a full overview. We have looked at millennia, not one hundred years, and have masses of data.”

  • Rob Bear

    If “Cancer existed in the ancient world,” it was not “invented” in the “west.”
    Please, get your story straight.

    • Stig Rune Framsteg

      The catalysts that results in cancer as we see it today are western inventions. So the cancer of today is a western invention. In the ancient world a very few individuals had weak bodily protection systems against cancer and got as a result the disease. Today it is catalysed in the population for profit. Get your head straight.

      • Rob Bear

        My head is just fine, thank you.
        Cancer is a terrible disease. We are doing a lot of things that make it worse. But to say it started in the modern, Western world is factually incorrect. If we mess with the facts, we destroy any real chances of discussion and solution.

        • Stig Rune Framsteg

          The truth is that profit among some is more important than people. That is the reason for the killings of the docs that through their own research find that enzymes that cause cancer is included in vaccines. The industry is simply adding this stuff to this injections to prepare people for their chemo products that together with other aspects of the cancer industry is a multi billion dollar industry. If you don’t understand this we stop here.

  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

    When American’s take a bath or shower, we get our daily dose of; zionist provided fluoride industrial waste, which is the top form of cancer causing agents… discover the truth at; the one stop shop for the truth… https://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/

  • Diane Frank

    The headline says, ‘Russia’. Where in this article is this word ever mentioned again?

  • http://www.discussionsandtricks.blogspot.com/ abdulwhhab

  • Patronia Germanae

    Never heard of Doktor Ryke Geerd Hamer?
    Israel does hardly have cancer cases. Why?
    Because for 30 years they have been using Doktor Hamer’s GNM (Germanische Neue Medizin).
    In turn they imprisoned Dr. Hamer und made sure that only Jews get the benefit of GNM.

