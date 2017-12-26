Russia Concerned Over Reports That US Is Training Former Terrorists’ In Syria

Russia is concerned over recent reports that claim the US is training former terrorists in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said “The information claiming that some US military bases in Syria have started to train militants, including former members of terrorist groups, is … quite concerning” and added that anti-terrorist missions should not be used to topple governments.

“Attempts to profit from anti-terrorist objectives – which should be common, unified and without double standards – are disturbing,” Lavrov said adding that these objectives should not be used to promote one’s own agenda, including “changing unwanted regimes”

Earlier in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US was turning a blind eye to information provided by Moscow about Syrian terrorists traveling to neighboring Iraq in the hope that they could be later used to fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

RT reports:

Speaking of Russia-US talks on military de-escalation in Syria, Lavrov said he has “mixed feelings” about his western counterpart’s commitment to the Syrian peace process.

“Rex Tillerson used to tell me that the main goal of the US in Syria is defeating ISIS but now it is getting vaguer and vaguer,” the minister added. Instead, the forces are now said to stay in Syria until the start of the political process or, as some US officials claim, the process that involves the resignation of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Earlier in December, Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria released a statement accusing the US-led coalition of creating the so-called ‘New Syrian Army.’ The group allegedly comprises remnants of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), the Al-Nusra Front and other militants, and is based at a refugee camp in north-east Syria located 20 kilometers from Al-Shaddadah town. Local refugees, returning to areas freed from IS, say the refugee camp has been used by the coalition as a training ground for militants for at least the past six months.