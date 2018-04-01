Russia Condemns Israeli Violence During Palestinian Protests On Gaza Border

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow condemns “the indiscriminate use of force against civilians” by the Israeli military during protests on the Gaza border.

At least 17 people were killed and hundreds more injured during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops along the border of the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The ministry added: “We express our sincere condolences to the relatives of the killed Palestinians, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured”

Sputnik news reports: The Foreign Ministry called on the sides to refrain from steps which may trigger a further escalation of tensions and stressed the urgent need for efforts of the world community in the search for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law.

On Friday, a mass protest dubbed “The Great Return March,” which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border. The aim of the protest is to attract attention to the problem of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

During the event, the protesters clashed with Israeli servicemen and reportedly 17 Palestinians were killed in the scuffle and over 1,500 were injured.